Win Probability 66.7%
|LV
|SEA
SEA 66.7%
LV
34
SEA
34
1st & 10 at SEA 46
(5:51) (Shotgun) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at LV 49 for 5 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LV490
- 372SEA
Turnovers
- LV2
- 2SEA
Possession26:4637:23LVSEA
1st Downs
- LV26
- 22SEA
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Seattle, WA
44°
- Line: SEA -4.0
- Over/Under: 47.5
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|T
|Raiders
|7
|17
|3
|7
|0
|34
|Seahawks
|10
|10
|7
|7
|0
|34
|first Quarter
|LV
|SEA
TD
14:32
Kenneth Walker III 12 Yd Rush, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
2 plays, 12 yards, 0:13
|0
|7
TD
9:24
Ameer Abdullah Pass From Derek Carr for 18 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:08
|7
|7
FG
4:23
Jason Myers Made 24 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 29 yards, 1:32
|7
|10
|second Quarter
|LV
|SEA
FG
13:34
Jason Myers Made 34 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 47 yards, 4:06
|7
|13
TD
10:02
Mack Hollins Pass From Derek Carr for 36 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
6 plays, 61 yards, 3:32
|14
|13
TD
8:29
Josh Jacobs 30 Yd Rush, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
1 play, 30 yards, 0:07
|21
|13
TD
5:21
Tyler Lockett Pass From Geno Smith for 35 Yds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:08
|21
|20
FG
0:10
Daniel Carlson Made 36 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 57 yards, 5:11
|24
|20
|third Quarter
|LV
|SEA
TD
11:46
Kenneth Walker III 14 Yd Rush, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:14
|24
|27
FG
5:03
Daniel Carlson Made 25 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 68 yards, 6:43
|27
|27
|fourth Quarter
|LV
|SEA
TD
5:37
Travis Homer Pass From Geno Smith for 18 Yds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
7 plays, 47 yards, 3:18
|27
|34
TD
1:54
Foster Moreau Pass From Derek Carr for 5 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
10 plays, 75 yards, 3:43
|34
|34
2022 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|326
|243
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|252
|282
|Las Vegas
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|225
|242
|Denver
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|157
|194
2022 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|249
|173
|Seattle
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|257
|241
|Arizona
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|264
|321
|Los Angeles
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|178
|253
NFL News
Chiefs slog their way past beat-up Rams for 26-10 victory
— Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs slogged their way to a 26-10 victory over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
NFL Week 12 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 12.
Nick Bosa's 11th sack on the year thwarts Saints on 4th-and-goal
Nick Bosa gets by the offensive line and sacks Andy Dalton on fourth-and-goal as the 49ers take over late in the fourth quarter.
Kamara coughs up the ball on the goal line as 49ers take over
Alvin Kamara gets hit hard and the ball pops loose right at the goal line, leading to the 49ers making the recovery.
Jauan Jennings somehow secures tipped ball for 49ers TD
Jimmy Garoppolo's pass gets tipped by Tyrann Mathieu in the end zone, but Jauan Jennings is right there to secure the catch for a touchdown.
Saints defense thwarts Jimmy G's attempt on 4th-and-goal
Jimmy Garoppolo attempts to run the ball on fourth-and-goal, but the Saints defense stops him well short of the goal line.