34

SEA

34

1st & 10 at SEA 46

(5:51) (Shotgun) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at LV 49 for 5 yards (R.Ya-Sin).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LV490
    • 372SEA

  • Turnovers

    • LV2
    • 2SEA

  • Possession

    LVSEA
    26:4637:23

  • 1st Downs

    • LV26
    • 22SEA

Game Information

Lumen Field

Coverage: CBS
Capacity: 68,740
Down:2nd & 5
Ball on:LV 49
Drive:1 play, 5 yds1 play, 5 yards, 0:00
Tyler LockettSEA, WR, #16

3REC
68YDS
1TD
CBS1234OTT
Raiders71737034
Seahawks101077034
first QuarterLVSEA
TD
14:32
Kenneth Walker III 12 Yd Rush, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
2 plays, 12 yards, 0:13
07
TD
9:24
Ameer Abdullah Pass From Derek Carr for 18 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:08
77
FG
4:23
Jason Myers Made 24 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 29 yards, 1:32
710
second QuarterLVSEA
FG
13:34
Jason Myers Made 34 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 47 yards, 4:06
713
TD
10:02
Mack Hollins Pass From Derek Carr for 36 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
6 plays, 61 yards, 3:32
1413
TD
8:29
Josh Jacobs 30 Yd Rush, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
1 play, 30 yards, 0:07
2113
TD
5:21
Tyler Lockett Pass From Geno Smith for 35 Yds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:08
2120
FG
0:10
Daniel Carlson Made 36 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 57 yards, 5:11
2420
third QuarterLVSEA
TD
11:46
Kenneth Walker III 14 Yd Rush, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:14
2427
FG
5:03
Daniel Carlson Made 25 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 68 yards, 6:43
2727
fourth QuarterLVSEA
TD
5:37
Travis Homer Pass From Geno Smith for 18 Yds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
7 plays, 47 yards, 3:18
2734
TD
1:54
Foster Moreau Pass From Derek Carr for 5 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
10 plays, 75 yards, 3:43
3434
