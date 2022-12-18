No scoring plays available
Game Leaders
DAL
JAX
DALJAX
DALJAX
DALJAX
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Team Stats
Total Yards
DAL
34
0
JAX
Turnovers
DAL
0
0
JAX
Possession
DAL
JAX
4:23
0:00
1st Downs
DAL
2
0
JAX
Game Information
TIAA Bank Field
1:00 PM, December 18, 2022Coverage: FOX
Line: DAL -4.0
Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 67,858
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:JAX 9
Drive:0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Last Play:4th & 12 at JAX 46
Win %:
77.8
(10:43) B.Anger punts 37 yards to JAX 9, Center-M.Overton, fair catch by J.Agnew.
2022 NFC East Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|12
|1
|0
|.923
|386
|248
|Dallas
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|360
|229
|Washington
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|253
|256
|New York
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|267
|300
2022 AFC South Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|241
|276
|Jacksonville
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|294
|294
|Indianapolis
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|245
|337
|Houston
|1
|11
|1
|.115
|211
|314
