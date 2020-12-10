Win Probability 91%
|NE
|LAR
LAR 91%
NE
0
LAR
17
1st & 10 at LAR 19
*** play under review ***
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE137
- 187LAR
Turnovers
- NE1
- 1LAR
Possession13:0314:57NELAR
1st Downs
- NE7
- 9LAR
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|Rams
|10
|7
|17
|first Quarter
|NE
|LAR
TD
11:21
Jared Goff 1 Yard Rush Matt Gay Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:39
|0
|7
FG
5:16
Matt Gay Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 60 yards, 4:25
|0
|10
|second Quarter
|NE
|LAR
TD
14:46
Kenny Young 79 Yrd Interception Return, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
3 plays, 13 yards, 1:11
|0
|17
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|333
|306
|Miami
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|303
|212
|New England
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|274
|255
|New York
|0
|12
|0
|.000
|180
|353
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|301
|243
|Seattle
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|353
|321
|Arizona
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|332
|296
|San Francisco
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|285
|288
NFL News
Kenny Young's 79-yard pick-six has Rams rolling against Patriots
Young answered a Patriots interception with one of his own, taking an errant screen pass to the house to give the Rams a 17-0 lead.
San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams says he doesn't have any grudges toward Washington Football Team
Niners tackle Trent Williams says all the people with whom he had issues with in Washington are no longer with the team. "I'm not going to sit here and carry some grudge because people expect me to carry it," he said.
Stung Steelers seek to rebound in preparing to face Bills
— Bills coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t go as far as to describe Mike Tomlin’s sometimes gruff demeanor as intimidating.
Richard Sherman pessimistic about return to San Francisco 49ers in 2021
Cornerback Richard Sherman said it would take something out of the ordinary for him to return to the 49ers after this season, unless "there's some miracle that happens."
Shaquill Griffin: Seattle Seahawks underestimated New York Giants before upset loss
According to cornerback Shaquill Griffin, the Seahawks underestimated the Giants, leading to one of the biggest upsets of the 2020 season.
Buffalo Bills sign GM Brandon Beane to multiyear extension
The Bills have signed GM Brandon Beane, who has turned their roster into a contender in three years with the organization, to a multiyear extension.