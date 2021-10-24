Win Probability 72.3%

IND
SF
SF 72.3%

IND

7

SF

12

1st & 10 at IND 18

(9:22) M.Mack right tackle to IND 19 for 1 yard (J.Tartt).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • IND127
    • 142SF

  • Turnovers

    • IND2
    • 0SF

  • Possession

    INDSF
    12:248:14

  • 1st Downs

    • IND5
    • 7SF

Game Information

Levi's Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Santa Clara, CA 95054
  • 64°
Capacity: 68,500
Down:2nd & 9
Ball on:IND 19
Drive:1 play, 1 yard1 play, 1 yard, 0:00
IND SF 50 20 20 IND SF 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at IND 18
WIN %: 72.3
(9:22) M.Mack right tackle to IND 19 for 1 yard (J.Tartt).

Marlon MackIND, RB, #25

1CAR
1YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Colts707
49ers12012
first QuarterINDSF
TD
10:12
Elijah Mitchell 14 Yard Rush, J.Slye extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
8 plays, 78 yards, 4:48
06
FG
8:19
Joey Slye Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 12 yards, 1:44
09
TD
5:21
Mo Alie-Cox Pass From Carson Wentz for 11 Yrds Michael Badgley Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:53
79
FG
2:31
Joey Slye Made 56 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 39 yards, 2:48
712
Data is currently unavailable.

NFL News