Win Probability 72.3%
|IND
|SF
SF 72.3%
IND
7
SF
12
1st & 10 at IND 18
(9:22) M.Mack right tackle to IND 19 for 1 yard (J.Tartt).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND127
- 142SF
Turnovers
- IND2
- 0SF
Possession12:248:14INDSF
1st Downs
- IND5
- 7SF
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|7
|0
|7
|49ers
|12
|0
|12
|first Quarter
|IND
|SF
TD
10:12
Elijah Mitchell 14 Yard Rush, J.Slye extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
8 plays, 78 yards, 4:48
|0
|6
FG
8:19
Joey Slye Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 12 yards, 1:44
|0
|9
TD
5:21
Mo Alie-Cox Pass From Carson Wentz for 11 Yrds Michael Badgley Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:53
|7
|9
FG
2:31
Joey Slye Made 56 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 39 yards, 2:48
|7
|12
2021 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|193
|164
|Indianapolis
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|139
|131
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|97
|203
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|114
|Los Angeles
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|207
|146
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|140
|149
