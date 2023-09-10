Down:2nd & 17
Ball on:PHI 35
Drive:10 plays, 40 yards, 4:29
PHINE304050403010202010
Last Play:2nd & 9 at PHI 27
Win %:
65.9
R.Stevenson up the middle to PHI 17 for 10 yards (J.Evans). PENALTY on NE-H.Henry, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at PHI 25.
Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE, RB, #38
9CAR
14YDS
0TD

1st Quarter

PHINE
FG
7:42
Jake Elliott Made 32 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 61 yards, 7:18
30
TD
4:56
Darius Slay 70 Yd Interception Return Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 34 yards, 2:46
100
TD
2:39
DeVonta Smith Pass From Jalen Hurts for 5 Yds Jake Elliott Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
4 plays, 26 yards, 2:09
160

2nd Quarter

PHINE
TD
4:34
Hunter Henry Pass From Mac Jones for 9 Yds Chad Ryland Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 71 yards, 4:48
167
TD
0:25
Kendrick Bourne Pass From Mac Jones for 19 Yds Chad Ryland Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 63 yards, 2:08
1614

3rd Quarter

PHINE
FG
8:48
Jake Elliott Made 56 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 33 yards, 4:55
1914

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles
Name, PosStatusDATE
Moro Ojomo
DT		inactiveSep 10
Eli Ricks
CB		inactiveSep 10
Tyler Steen
G		inactiveSep 10
Rashaad Penny
RB		inactiveSep 10
Albert Okwuegbunam
TE		inactiveSep 10
New England Patriots
Name, PosStatusDATE
Sam Roberts
DT		inactiveSep 10
Shaun Wade
CB		inactiveSep 10
DeVante Parker
WR		inactiveSep 10
Cole Strange
G		inactiveSep 10
Mike Onwenu
G		inactiveSep 10