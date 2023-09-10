1st Quarter
|PHI
|NE
FG
7:42
Jake Elliott Made 32 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 61 yards, 7:18
|3
|0
TD
4:56
Darius Slay 70 Yd Interception Return Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 34 yards, 2:46
|10
|0
TD
2:39
DeVonta Smith Pass From Jalen Hurts for 5 Yds Jake Elliott Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
4 plays, 26 yards, 2:09
|16
|0
2nd Quarter
|PHI
|NE
TD
4:34
Hunter Henry Pass From Mac Jones for 9 Yds Chad Ryland Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 71 yards, 4:48
|16
|7
TD
0:25
Kendrick Bourne Pass From Mac Jones for 19 Yds Chad Ryland Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 63 yards, 2:08
|16
|14
3rd Quarter
|PHI
|NE
FG
8:48
Jake Elliott Made 56 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 33 yards, 4:55
|19
|14