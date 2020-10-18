Win Probability 85.7%
|LAR
|SF
SF 85.7%
LAR
6
SF
14
Two-Minute Warning
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAR90
- 266SF
Turnovers
- LAR0
- 0SF
Possession20:008:00LARSF
1st Downs
- LAR6
- 14SF
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rams
|0
|6
|6
|49ers
|7
|7
|14
|first Quarter
|LAR
|SF
TD
11:39
Deebo Samuel Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 6 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 76 yards, 3:21
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|LAR
|SF
TD
14:14
George Kittle Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 44 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 87 yards, 6:08
|0
|14
TD
9:03
Robert Woods Pass From Jared Goff for 10 Yrds, S.Sloman extra point is Blocked (D.Jordan), Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
10 plays, 64 yards, 5:11
|6
|14
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|169
|135
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|90
|Arizona
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|128
|102
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|124
|114
