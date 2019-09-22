Win Probability 87.6%
|NYG
|TB
TB 87.6%
NYG
25
TB
31
1st & 10 at TB 22
(4:20) R.Jones up the middle to TB 30 for 8 yards (A.Bethea).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYG309
- 434TB
Turnovers
- NYG2
- 1TB
Possession30:5224:48NYGTB
1st Downs
- NYG14
- 22TB
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|3
|7
|15
|0
|25
|Buccaneers
|12
|16
|0
|3
|31
|first Quarter
|NYG
|TB
TD
9:47
Mike Evans Pass From Jameis Winston for 21 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:13
|0
|6
FG
4:10
Aldrick Rosas Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 57 yards, 5:40
|3
|6
TD
0:21
Mike Evans Pass From Jameis Winston for 3 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is Blocked (D.Lawrence II), Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:46
|3
|12
|second Quarter
|NYG
|TB
TD
10:05
Daniel Jones 7 Yard Rush Aldrick Rosas Made Ex. Pt
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:23
|10
|12
FG
7:40
Matt Gay Made 47 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 46 yards, 2:23
|10
|15
FG
4:08
Matt Gay Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 62 yards, 1:55
|10
|18
TD
1:26
Mike Evans Pass From Jameis Winston for 20 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
3 plays, 41 yards, 0:49
|10
|25
FG
0:04
Matt Gay Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 46 yards, 0:36
|10
|28
|third Quarter
|NYG
|TB
TD
14:48
Evan Engram Pass From Daniel Jones for 75 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Jones pass to S.Shepard is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
1 play, 75 yards, 0:12
|18
|28
TD
8:14
Sterling Shepard Pass From Daniel Jones for 7 Yrds, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.
8 plays, 80 yards, 3:57
|25
|28
|fourth Quarter
|NYG
|TB
FG
6:03
Matt Gay Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 37 yards, 4:27
|25
|31
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|97
|44
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|76
|78
|New York
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|63
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|48
|63
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|45
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|55
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|60
|75
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|79
|70
