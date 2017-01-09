What to make of Jack, DeGale common opponents?
Badou Jack and James DeGale have four common opponents in their careers. Does that mean anything going into their unification bout on Saturday?
Northern Irish featherweight Carl Frampton tops ESPN's latest British pound-for-pound rankings, but Anthony Joshua slips to fourth.
Heavyweight Alexander Povetkin will have the B sample from his latest positive test opened on Thursday.
Mexico's Rey Vargas and England's Gavin McDonnell will meet for the vacant junior featherweight title on Feb. 25 in England.
James DeGale believes he can become Britain's No. 1 boxer in 2017 ahead of Anthony Joshua and Carl Frampton.
Before Francisco Vargas and Orlando Salido even threw a punch, their junior lightweight bout in June was hailed as one to watch. They delivered what is hands down the 2016 fight of the year.
Jezreel Corrales earned a split-decision victory in his rematch against Takashi Uchiyama to retain his junior lightweight world title.
Junior bantamweight Naoya Inoue retained his world title by defeating former titleholder Kohei Kono in the sixth round on Friday in Tokyo.
Junior middleweight Erickson "The Hammer" Lubin won all four of his fights in 2016 and is closing in on a title shot at age 21, making him a perfect choice for ESPN.com prospect of the year.
Amir Khan has reaffirmed his desire to take on Kell Brook in the near future saying positive discussions between the two camps are currently ongoing.
Obama weighs a pardon for the first black heavyweight boxing champ
It took middleweight contender Hassan N'Dam only 22 seconds to defeat Alfonso Blanco -- and that gave him the 2016 ESPN KO of the year.
Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has revealed he tried to kill himself several times during his battle with depression.
Rey Vargas and Gavin McDonnell will fight for the WBC junior featherweight title that was left vacant with the retirement of Hozumi Hasegawa.
No other fighter in 2016 scored such an impressive combination of victories in high-profile bouts against elite opponents -- in multiple divisions, on the road.
After surgery on his right hand and biceps, heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder will defend his title against Andrzej Wawrzyk on Feb. 25 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Junior bantamweight world titleholder Jerwin Ancajas, the first Manny Pacquiao-promoted boxer to win a world title, will make his first defense against Jose Alfredo Rodriguez on Jan. 29 in Macau.
The Boxing Writers Association of America announced Tuesday its six candidates for the 2016 Sugar Ray Robinson Fighter of the Year award.
Off since being involved in an August motorcycle crash, Felix Verdejo will meet Oliver Flores on Feb. 3 in what should be his last fight before a mandatory shot at titleholder Terry Flanagan.
Former light heavyweight world champions Dick Tiger and Jose Torres will be inducted posthumously into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame in April as part of a 15-member class.
Former British middleweight champion Nick Blackwell has regained consciousness after having surgery due to swelling on his brain sustained during an unsanctioned sparring session last month.
Light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera has never been shy about calling out others to fight him, and he's at it again.
Chris Eubank Jr., who has fallen out with Nick Blackwell's family, says the decision to risk sparring after a bleed on the brain was "absolute madness."
Avtandil Khurtsidze will not appeal the WBO's decision this week to bypass him as the mandatory challenger for world titleholder Billy Joe Saunders.
Will Gennady Golovkin's clash with Daniel Jacobs be one to remember? We'll find out in March, but GGG is happy to face the fighter he considers the second-best middleweight in boxing.
Lightweight Hank Lundy, who missed 10 months after having knee surgery, will make his return vs. John Delperdang.
Middleweight titleholders Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs will fight on March 18, with reps for both fighters confirming the showdown will take place following months of negotiations.
