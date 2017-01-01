Favoritessettings

Larry Strumwasser/ESPN Images
13hDan Rafael

Chat wrap: Dan Rafael talks boxing

Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.

Getty Images
2dPA Sport

Khan reiterates desire to make Brook fight

Amir Khan has reaffirmed his desire to take on Kell Brook in the near future saying positive discussions between the two camps are currently ongoing.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
3dDan Rafael

WBC mandates Vargas-McDonnell for vacant title

Rey Vargas and Gavin McDonnell will fight for the WBC junior featherweight title that was left vacant with the retirement of Hozumi Hasegawa.

AP Photo
13hDan Rafael

Boxing fight schedule

Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2016/2017.

Don Emmert/Getty Images
3dDan Rafael

Wilder returns from surgery to defend world title

After surgery on his right hand and biceps, heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder will defend his title against Andrzej Wawrzyk on Feb. 25 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images
3dDan Rafael

Pacquiao protege Ancajas set for first title defense

Junior bantamweight world titleholder Jerwin Ancajas, the first Manny Pacquiao-promoted boxer to win a world title, will make his first defense against Jose Alfredo Rodriguez on Jan. 29 in Macau.

AP Photo
4dDan Rafael

Tiger, Torres highlight NY Boxing HOF class

Former light heavyweight world champions Dick Tiger and Jose Torres will be inducted posthumously into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame in April as part of a 15-member class.

Allsport Hulton/Archive
8dNick Parkinson

Sugar Ray's Christmas Day tune-up

Sugar Ray Robinson was not in the mood to show any festive spirit when he met Hans Stretz on Christmas Day in 1950.

Taking Ali to his final resting place (10:12)
Tom Hogan/Hoganphotos/Roc Nation Sports
8dDan Rafael

Sullivan Barrera still chasing Jean Pascal

Light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera has never been shy about calling out others to fight him, and he's at it again.

Edward Diller/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Getty Images
8dDan Rafael

Khurtsidze won't appeal for challenger status

Avtandil Khurtsidze will not appeal the WBO's decision this week to bypass him as the mandatory challenger for world titleholder Billy Joe Saunders.

Getty Images
10d

Police: Spadafora stabbed brother, fought cops

Former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora is in jail again, this time for allegedly stabbing his brother during an argument and then fighting with police officers called to intervene.

Courtesy Andy Newman
9dDan Rafael

Vasquez-Collazo back on with PBC tripleheader

Up-and-comer Sammy Vasquez Jr. and former world titleholder Luis Collazo will meet in the 10-round main event of a Premier Boxing Champions tripleheader on Feb. 2 in Tunica, Mississippi.

play1:55
10d

Fury in talks for WBO world-title fight

Hughie Fury's representatives claim he is the mandatory challenger for the WBO heavyweight title and have started talks with Joseph Parker's team.

Nick Laham/Golden Boy/Getty Images
9dDan Rafael

Easter Jr. to defend lightweight belt vs. Cruz

Lightweight world titleholder Robert Easter Jr. will defend his 135-pound belt vs. Luis Cruz on Feb. 10 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, Premier Boxing Champions announced Thursday.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
11dDan Rafael

The top 30 premium cable bouts of 2016

With the books now closed on the premium cable boxing year, here is a look at the top 30 most-viewed bouts on average.

Hector Santos Guia/Miguel Cotto Promotions
11dDan Rafael

Cotto-Kirkland shouldn't be a PPV

The junior middleweight macthup between Miguel Cotto and James Kirkland is a good fight, but putting it on PPV could keep boxing fans away.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
11dDan Rafael

Casimero vacates flyweight belt, eyes third title

Two-division world titleholder John Riel Casimero announced Tuesday that he will vacate his flyweight belt and move up in weight to junior bantamweight.

Fairfax Media via Getty Images
12dDan Rafael

Lopez-Roman in main event of 'ShoBox' card

Junior featherweight contender Adam Lopez will take on Danny Roman in the main event of Showtime's "ShoBox: The New Generation" card on Jan. 20 at Bally's in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports
14dDan Rafael

Usyk dominates, stops Mchunu

Cruiserweight world titleholder Oleksandr Usyk dropped fellow southpaw Thabiso Mchunu three times en route to a ninth-round knockout victory to retain his 200-pound belt.

Now

