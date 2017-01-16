James DeGale-Badou Jack bout ends in draw
In the first major bout of the year, James DeGale and Badou Jack fought to a draw in their super middleweight title unification bout, which should be in the running for fight of the year honors.
Promoter Eddie Hearn says James DeGale has been cleared at the hospital despite suffering a broken eardrum in his draw with Badou Jack.
Gervonta Davis bludgeoned Jose Pedraza in a seventh-round knockout to win a junior lightweight world title in an action-packed fight Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York.
Amanda Serrano retained the WBO junior featherweight belt on Saturday in the first nationally televised English-language women's world title bout in the United States since 2007.
Why did Canelo Alvarez agree to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at 164.5 pounds? Such a big rivalry fight was too much to pass up for Alvarez.
In what might be the biggest all-Mexican fight in boxing history, Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will square off in a long-anticipated match on Cinco de Mayo weekend.
UFC president Dana White said he'd give $25 million to both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor for a boxing match between the two.
Floyd Mayweather may be retired, but he has no shortage of opinions when it comes to Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, Conor McGregor and others.
Zab Judah, the former undisputed welterweight world champion and a three-time junior welterweight titleholder, will return to the ring to fight Jorge Luis Munguia on Jan. 21.
Floyd Mayweather discusses how he began betting, his Super Bowl LI pick, if betting should be legalized, where he watches the games when he's betting in Vegas and more.
Yuri Foreman got a surprising shot at junior middleweight titlist Erislandy Lara. And he plans to make it count Friday night.
Brett Okamoto and Brian Campbell chat with Floyd Mayweather about fighting Conor McGregor and Mark Hunt talks about his lawsuit against the UFC and Brock Lesnar. Plus, an interview with lightweight Michael Chiesa.
James DeGale can set up the homecoming fight he is "desperate" for at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium if he defeats Badou Jack on Saturday.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. countered Conor McGregor's $100 million purse demand at $15 million plus a cut of pay-per-view.
Bob Arum has been trying to finalize the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn bout, but he also has other fighters he is trying to line up fights for.
Manny Pacquiao will defend his welterweight belt against Jeff Horn on April 22 in the first of what promoter Bob Arum envisions as a world tour series for the Filipino fighter.
Adrien Broner wants to do less talking and more fighting as he approaches his Feb. 18 fight against Adrian Granados.
Amir Khan may have only a month to agree to fight Kell Brook, or his British rival will face American Errol Spence Jr. instead.
Pound-for-pound king Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez will defend his junior bantamweight title on the pay-per-view undercard of Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs in New York.
Ricky Burns and Julius Indongo will stage a junior welterweight unification bout in Glasgow, Scotland, on April 15.
The WBA has ordered veterans Shannon Briggs and Fres Oquendo to fight for its vacant heavyweight title.
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2017.
With a terrific victory against Kohei Kono, titleholder Naoya Inoue bested an elite junior bantamweight, retained his belt and left little doubt that he's one of the best in the division.
Money Powell IV, the No. 1-ranked amateur in the U.S. at 152 pounds, has signed with Ringstar Sports, the promotion started in June by Richard Schaefer.
The fight between Adam Lopez and Danny Roman has been upgraded to a 12-round title elimination bout.
Badou Jack and James DeGale have four common opponents in their careers. Does that mean anything going into their unification bout on Saturday?
Featherweight world titleholder Lee Selby, out of action for nearly a year, will return to make a mandatory defense against former titlist Jonathan Victor Barros on Jan. 28 in Las Vegas.
Super middleweight titleholder James DeGale says his path to a world title unification fight has been tougher than the one taken by Anthony Joshua.
Middleweight titlist Daniel Jacobs is happy the fight against fellow titleholder Gennady Golovkin is made, but can he score an upset? One thing we know: Jacobs is not scared.
For years, Orlando Salido has been in exciting fights, including a draw with junior lightweight titleholder Francisco Vargas in the 2016 ESPN.com fight of the year. Now he wants the rematch.
Up to 40 world title fights could involve British boxers this year, with the heavyweight contests earning more than £200 million ($248m).
Middleweight titleholders Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs will fight on March 18, with reps for both fighters confirming the showdown will take place following months of negotiations.
