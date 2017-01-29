Santa Cruz regains title with majority decision win
Leo Santa Cruz regained his 126-pound world title from Carl Frampton by majority decision in another classic battle before an electric crowd of 10,085 Saturday night at the MGM Grand.
Leo Santa Cruz regained his 126-pound world title from Carl Frampton by majority decision in another classic battle before an electric crowd of 10,085 Saturday night at the MGM Grand.
UFC champion Conor McGregor says his sole focus is fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., while the retired boxer says he is also hopeful the fight happens.
Mikey Garcia won a title in a third division by stopping Dejan Zlaticanin in Round 3 with a tremendous right hand to take home a lightweight title.
Featherweight world titleholder Carl Frampton made it a clean sweep of 2016's top boxer honors, picking up the BWAA award Friday. His trainer Shane McGuigan claimed the trainer of the year award.
Miguel Berchelt took the junior lightweight belt in a terrific upset over fellow Mexican boxer Francisco Vargas, while Japan's Takashi Miura knocked out Mickey Roman in the final round.
Jack Culcay will defend his junior middleweight world title against Demetrius Andrade on March 11 in Germany.
The kickoff telecast of "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" will showcase a 10-round bout between blue-chip middleweight prospect Jason Quigley and Glen Tapia.
Golden Boy Promotions' $300 million lawsuit against Premier Boxing Champions creator Al Haymon on alleged antitrust law violations has been dismissed by a federal judge.
Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.
Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against former champion Wladimir Klitschko is set to attract a record-breaking 90,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on April 29.
A purse bid for a fight between Joseph Parker and mandatory challenger Hughie Fury will take place Feb. 1.
The California Highway Patrol said Oscar De La Hoya was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.
Guillermo Rigondeax will face mandatory challenger Moises "Chucky" Flores on Feb.25 in Frisco, Texas.
Former titleholder Paulie Malignaggi will return to the ring to face England's Sam Eggington in a welterweight bout on March 4 in London's O2 Arena.
Heavyweight Andrzej Wawrzyk has tested positive for the steroid stanozolol. Wawrzyk was due to challenge Deontay Wilder for his world title on Feb. 25 in a main event in prime time.
Lightweight Lindolfo Delgado has signed a deal with Richard Schaefer's Ringstar Sports.
Lee Selby and Carl Frampton want to meet in a world featherweight title unification fight in Belfast this summer if they win separate bouts Saturday.
Anthony Joshua hopes his fight with Wladimir Klitschko will help him become a household name in the United States.
Junior bantamweight titlist Kal Yafai will make his title defense in his hometown of Birmingham, England, though his challenger has not yet been signed.
A showdown between Luis Ortiz and Jarrell Miller is one of the best heavyweight fights that could be made that isn't a world title bout.
Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd fight for a shot in a world title bout of the junior middleweight division against Jermall Charlo will highlight the undercard of the Feb. 25 event in Alabama.
Champion Jorge Linares and challenger Anthony Crolla met the media to kick off the promotion for their 135-pound world title rematch on March 25.
Super middleweight world titleholder James DeGale is still the man to beat at 168 pounds after a majority draw against No. 2 Badou Jack.
Lamont Peterson will fight welterweight champ David Avanesyan as the co-feature fight on a Feb. 18 card in Cincinnati.
Former junior bantamweight world titlist Carlos Cuadras will take on David Carmona on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs title fight card on March 18.
Carl Frampton insists he does not need to learn from the nightmare Las Vegas debut his manager Barry McGuigan endured 31 years ago.
In his first training camp and fight in many years without longtime trainer Arnulfo Obando, pound-for-pound king Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez opened camp on Monday for his world title defense.
Former unified featherweight world titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa has signed a multifight promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions and will have the first bout of the deal on March 11.
Trainer Angel Garcia's rant at Wednesday's news conference for the March 4 Danny Garcia-Keith Thurman unification bout was an embarrassment to boxing.
Ringstar Sports promoter Richard Schaefer says he has signed Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka.
It seems like the eagerly-anticipated all-British fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook will have to wait a little longer after the latest in a series of talks broke down.
Longtime bantamweight titleholder, Shinsuke Yamanaka, will defend his bantamweight title for the 12th time when he faces Carlos Carlson on March 2.
In a mild upset, Danny Roman put on a clinic in a surprisingly one-sided domination of Adam Lopez to win his 14th fight in a row and earn a world title shot.
With unified 140-pound champion Terence Crawford's cupboard of opponents looking bare, Felix Diaz is hoping to get the shot he believes he deserves.
Golden Boy Promotions and ESPN have entered a partnership that will feature 42 boxing cards over the next two years.
With the announcement of the deal between ESPN and Golden Boy, the question is what fights we'll see. Dan Rafael picked a few.
Four days after a majority draw with James DeGale in their unification fight, Badou Jack vacated his super middleweight world title with the intent to move up to light heavyweight.
Thanks for another great fight week, Vegas! See ya soon. Next stop, @CarlMoretti, is the Commonwealth! #FramptonSantaCruz2
Few pics from a great fight weekend. Sad result for team @RealCFrampton but ultimately did himself proud!… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
KO of the year candidate alert! @mikeygarcia stopped Dejan Zalticanin with a devastating right hand. es.pn/2k4Yk89
ICYMI: @leosantacruz2 defeated @RealCFrampton by maj. decision (115-113 twice, 114-114), wins a featherweight belt. es.pn/2kfdXfm
Bunch of people at Vegas airport this afternoon wearing @leosantacruz2 shirts. #FramptonSantaCruz3 #boxing
In response to @TheNotoriousMMA's comments about a potential super fight @FloydMayweather says it can happen. es.pn/2jrbn1T
Meet Mike TODAY and get his autograph in #LasVegas @FODCaesars & @FODVenetian! Info: ow.ly/T2vDg See you soon!
ICYMI: @leosantacruz2 edges @RealCFrampton in rematch, reclaims 126-lb title last night. #FramptonSantaCruz2 📰:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Son won 1st today!!! He up next. pic.twitter.com/dxCyrgKvVC
My #FramptonSantaCruz2 credential for last night's fight. #boxing pic.twitter.com/7BNm7zNgYa