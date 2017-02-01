Vasquez aims to retrace title path against Collazo
Seven months after suffering his first defeat to late replacement Felix Diaz Jr., welterweight Sammy Vasquez Jr. looks to rebound when he faces original opponent Luis Collazo on Thursday.
Anthony Joshua says this is the "perfect time" to fight Wladimir Klitschko -- and claims the Ukrainian hates engaging in mind games.
A lot has changed in the world since Anthony Mundine and Danny Green last traded blows in the boxing ring but will the outcome be different when pair meet in their highly anticipated re-match?
With an impressive victory in a KO of the year candidate over previously unbeaten Dejan Zlaticanin, Mikey Garcia won another title and made a big jump in the 135-pound division.
The Australian National Anthem will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night, but Anthony Mundine won't be in the ring.
Amir Khan's public row with members of his family has led to him sacking his dad, Shah, from the role of fight negotiator.
Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will now face Gerald Washington on Feb. 25 after Andrzej Wawrzyk was dropped for failing two random urine drug tests.
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2017.
The GOAT felt a duty to explain his religion in the U.S. and his country to Muslims abroad
Mayweather Promotions announced on Monday it has signed 19-year-old Richardson Hitchins, who will fight as a junior welterweight in the professional ranks.
Leo Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton turned in another outstanding fight in a rematch that ended with Santa Cruz winning back his featherweight belt. And now both want to do it one more time.
UFC champion Conor McGregor says his sole focus is fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., while the retired boxer says he is also hopeful the fight happens.
Leo Santa Cruz regained his 126-pound world title from Carl Frampton by majority decision in another classic battle before an electric crowd of 10,085 Saturday night at the MGM Grand.
Featherweight world titleholder Carl Frampton made it a clean sweep of 2016's top boxer honors, picking up the BWAA award Friday. His trainer Shane McGuigan claimed the trainer of the year award.
Miguel Berchelt took the junior lightweight belt in a terrific upset over fellow Mexican boxer Francisco Vargas, while Japan's Takashi Miura knocked out Mickey Roman in the final round.
Jack Culcay will defend his junior middleweight world title against Demetrius Andrade on March 11 in Germany.
Mikey Garcia won a title in a third division by stopping Dejan Zlaticanin in Round 3 with a tremendous right hand to take home a lightweight title.
The kickoff telecast of "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" will showcase a 10-round bout between blue-chip middleweight prospect Jason Quigley and Glen Tapia.
Golden Boy Promotions' $300 million lawsuit against Premier Boxing Champions creator Al Haymon on alleged antitrust law violations has been dismissed by a federal judge.
Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.
Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against former champion Wladimir Klitschko is set to attract a record-breaking 90,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on April 29.
A purse bid for a fight between Joseph Parker and mandatory challenger Hughie Fury will take place Feb. 1.
The California Highway Patrol said Oscar De La Hoya was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.
Guillermo Rigondeax will face mandatory challenger Moises "Chucky" Flores on Feb.25 in Frisco, Texas.
Former titleholder Paulie Malignaggi will return to the ring to face England's Sam Eggington in a welterweight bout on March 4 in London's O2 Arena.
Heavyweight Andrzej Wawrzyk has tested positive for the steroid stanozolol. Wawrzyk was due to challenge Deontay Wilder for his world title on Feb. 25 in a main event in prime time.
Lightweight Lindolfo Delgado has signed a deal with Richard Schaefer's Ringstar Sports.
Lee Selby and Carl Frampton want to meet in a world featherweight title unification fight in Belfast this summer if they win separate bouts Saturday.
Anthony Joshua hopes his fight with Wladimir Klitschko will help him become a household name in the United States.
Junior bantamweight titlist Kal Yafai will make his title defense in his hometown of Birmingham, England, though his challenger has not yet been signed.
A showdown between Luis Ortiz and Jarrell Miller is one of the best heavyweight fights that could be made that isn't a world title bout.
