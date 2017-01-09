Favoritessettings

21mDan Rafael

Boxing fight schedule

Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2016/2017.

3dSteve Bunce

British boxing set to break records in 2017

Up to 40 world title fights could involve British boxers this year, with the heavyweight contests earning more than £200 million ($248m).

3dDan Rafael

Chat wrap: Dan Rafael talks boxing

Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.

Shaun Assael

The last of Sonny Liston

The final days of Liston's life, and the controversial police investigation into his death that left critical questions unanswered

4dMikaela Mayer, as told to Laura Marcinek

Olympic boxer describes her respect for Ronda Rousey

After returning home from Rio this year, boxer Mikaela Mayer received an interesting message. It was from Ronda Rousey's coach asking if she'd come spar with the former UFC champ.

5dPA Sport

Quinlan tells Eubank Jr. 'fans don't like you'

Australian super-middleweight Renold Quinlan claims that fans do not like Chris Eubank Jr. and says the UK is a country that loves its boxing.

7dNick Parkinson

DeGale says he can be the new Calzaghe

James DeGale believes he can become Britain's No. 1 boxer in 2017 ahead of Anthony Joshua and Carl Frampton.

10dPA Sport

Khan reiterates desire to make Brook fight

Amir Khan has reaffirmed his desire to take on Kell Brook in the near future saying positive discussions between the two camps are currently ongoing.

12dDan Rafael

WBC mandates Vargas-McDonnell for vacant title

Rey Vargas and Gavin McDonnell will fight for the WBC junior featherweight title that was left vacant with the retirement of Hozumi Hasegawa.

11dDan Rafael

Wilder returns from surgery to defend world title

After surgery on his right hand and biceps, heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder will defend his title against Andrzej Wawrzyk on Feb. 25 in Birmingham, Alabama.

11dDan Rafael

Pacquiao protege Ancajas set for first title defense

Junior bantamweight world titleholder Jerwin Ancajas, the first Manny Pacquiao-promoted boxer to win a world title, will make his first defense against Jose Alfredo Rodriguez on Jan. 29 in Macau.

13dDan Rafael

Tiger, Torres highlight NY Boxing HOF class

Former light heavyweight world champions Dick Tiger and Jose Torres will be inducted posthumously into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame in April as part of a 15-member class.

16dDan Rafael

Sullivan Barrera still chasing Jean Pascal

Light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera has never been shy about calling out others to fight him, and he's at it again.

17dDan Rafael

Khurtsidze won't appeal for challenger status

Avtandil Khurtsidze will not appeal the WBO's decision this week to bypass him as the mandatory challenger for world titleholder Billy Joe Saunders.

Nigel Collins @NigelBoxing

In his first start since Sept 2015, former junior middle titleholder Cornelius "K-9" Bundrage KO2 Sergio Gomez in Dearborn, MI.