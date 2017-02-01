Favoritessettings

Joshua would jump at a US fight
7hSam Bruce

Mundine v Green II: Why it's about 'clarity'

A lot has changed in the world since Anthony Mundine and Danny Green last traded blows in the boxing ring but will the outcome be different when pair meet in their highly anticipated re-match?

15hSam Bruce

Mundine sticks by anthem protest

The Australian National Anthem will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night, but Anthony Mundine won't be in the ring.

1dNick Parkinson

Amir Khan sacks dad after family row

Amir Khan's public row with members of his family has led to him sacking his dad, Shah, from the role of fight negotiator.

Klitschko: Mutual respect between myself and Joshua
3hDan Rafael

Boxing fight schedule

Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2017.

2dDan Rafael

Mayweather signs 2016 Olympian Hitchins

Mayweather Promotions announced on Monday it has signed 19-year-old Richardson Hitchins, who will fight as a junior welterweight in the professional ranks.

Will Eubank Jr breeze past Quinlan?
4dDan Rafael

Frampton named BWAA fighter of the year

Featherweight world titleholder Carl Frampton made it a clean sweep of 2016's top boxer honors, picking up the BWAA award Friday. His trainer Shane McGuigan claimed the trainer of the year award.

6dDan Rafael

Golden Boy's suit against PBC creator dismissed

Golden Boy Promotions' $300 million lawsuit against Premier Boxing Champions creator Al Haymon on alleged antitrust law violations has been dismissed by a federal judge.

8hESPN Staff

Joshua vs. Klitschko set for 90,000 crowd

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against former champion Wladimir Klitschko is set to attract a record-breaking 90,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on April 29.

7dDan Rafael

Malignaggi to return to ring to face Eggington

Former titleholder Paulie Malignaggi will return to the ring to face England's Sam Eggington in a welterweight bout on March 4 in London's O2 Arena.

Expect a better version of Santa Cruz in rematch against Frampton

Now