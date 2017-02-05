Favoritessettings

Donald Miralle/Getty Images
1dDan Rafael

Canelo-Chavez Jr. clash set for T-Mobile Arena

Golden Boy Promotions has chosen T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas over AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, as the site of the May 6 showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

play
Verdejo defeats Flores by decision (1:01)
Leigh Dawney/Getty Images
11hPA Sport

Eubank Jr. stops Quinlan to win IBO title

Chris Eubank Jr claimed the IBO super-middleweight title after stopping Australia's Renold Quinlan in 10 rounds at London's Olympia Saturday.

Shirley Kwok/Pacific Press/Getty Images
2dDan Rafael

Parker-Fury title bout headed for New Zealand

Duco Events won a purse bid for heavyweight Joseph Parker's mandatory title defense against Hughie Fury on Friday and said it plans to stage the fight on April 1 in Parker's hometown of Auckland.

play
Collazo knocks out Vasquez Jr. in sixth round (0:58)
play
Green: Good show from the old boys (1:06)
Morne de Klerk/Getty Images
2dSam Bruce

Green defeats Mundine in controversial verdict

Danny Green has avenged his loss to Anthony Mundine from 2006, claiming a majority verdict in their long-awaited rematch at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

1 Related

Courtesy of Emily Harney
2dDan Rafael

Prospect Martin added to Golovkin-Jacobs card

Lightweight prospect Ryan Martin will take on Bryant Cruz on the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs showdown March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Cal Sport Media/AP Images
3dDan Rafael

Prospect Caleb Plant making moves

Super middleweight prospect Caleb Plant is an intriguing prospect in a good division who could soon make some noise, inside and outside the ring.

AP Photo
17hDan Rafael

Boxing fight schedule

Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2017.

AP Photo/John Locher
3dESPN Staff

Ward: I beat Froch with broken hand

Andre Ward has claimed he beat Carl Froch in 2011 despite breaking his left hand halfway through their Super Six super-middleweight decider.

1 Related

Dave Nadkarni/Premier Boxing Champions
3dDan Rafael

Beterbiev, Barrera set for world title eliminator

Light heavyweight contenders Artur Beterbiev and Sullivan Barrera will meet in a world title eliminator, with the winner becoming one of the mandatory challengers for titleholder Andre Ward.

AP
4dDan Rafael

Lomachenko expected to defend title vs. Sosa

Junior lightweight world titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko has an April 8 date set aside for him on HBO and most likely will defend his belt against Jason Sosa, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told ESPN.

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images
3dNick Parkinson

Selby weighing up his options ahead of ring return

Lee Selby is considering whether to make a quick return to the ring or wait until the summer and face either Abner Mares, Leo Santa Cruz, Gary Russell Jr. or Carl Frampton.

Larry Strumwasser/ESPN Images
3dDan Rafael

Chat wrap: Dan Rafael talks boxing

Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.

AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
3d

Women demand Cuba support female boxing team

Cuban men have won more Olympic boxing medals than fighters from any other country. Now a group of up-and-coming female boxers on the island have their eyes on the gold.

1 Related

Tony Holden Productions
4dDan Rafael

Lippe Morrison scratched from Feb. 10 fight

Heavyweight prospect Trey Lippe Morrison, son of former titleholder Tommy Morrison, suffered a deep cut above his left eye during a sparring session on Tuesday and was pulled from a Feb. 10 bout.

play
Joshua would jump at a U.S. fight (1:20)
play0:23
4dSam Bruce

Mundine v Green II: Why it's about 'clarity'

A lot has changed in the world since Anthony Mundine and Danny Green last traded blows in the boxing ring but will the outcome be different when pair meet in their highly anticipated re-match?

Picture by: Rebecca Naden / PA Archive/PA Images
4dDan Rafael

British Olympian Cordina signs with Matchroom

British Olympic boxer Joe Cordina has signed a professional contract with Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, the top promoter in the United Kingdom.

play0:23
5dSam Bruce

Mundine sticks by anthem protest

The Australian National Anthem will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night, but Anthony Mundine won't be in the ring.

David Becker/Getty Images
5dNick Parkinson

Amir Khan sacks dad after family row

Amir Khan's public row with members of his family has led to him sacking his dad, Shah, from the role of fight negotiator.

1 Related

play
Klitschko: Mutual respect between Joshua and me (1:07)
REUTERS/Adrees Latif
6dDan Rafael

Mayweather signs 2016 Olympian Hitchins

Mayweather Promotions announced on Monday it has signed 19-year-old Richardson Hitchins, who will fight as a junior welterweight in the professional ranks.

play
Will Eubank Jr breeze past Quinlan? (1:44)
Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
8dDan Rafael

Frampton named BWAA fighter of the year

Featherweight world titleholder Carl Frampton made it a clean sweep of 2016's top boxer honors, picking up the BWAA award Friday. His trainer Shane McGuigan claimed the trainer of the year award.

1 Related

Now