2dDan Rafael

Frampton named BWAA fighter of the year

Featherweight world titleholder Carl Frampton made it a clean sweep of 2016's top boxer honors, picking up the BWAA award Friday. His trainer Shane McGuigan claimed the trainer of the year award.

3dDan Rafael

Golden Boy's suit against PBC creator dismissed

Golden Boy Promotions' $300 million lawsuit against Premier Boxing Champions creator Al Haymon on alleged antitrust law violations has been dismissed by a federal judge.

2dDan Rafael

Chat wrap: Dan Rafael talks boxing

Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.

3dESPN Staff

Joshua vs. Klitschko set for 90,000 crowd

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against former champion Wladimir Klitschko is set to attract a record-breaking 90,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on April 29.

4dDan Rafael

Malignaggi to return to ring to face Eggington

Former titleholder Paulie Malignaggi will return to the ring to face England's Sam Eggington in a welterweight bout on March 4 in London's O2 Arena.

play
Expect a better version of Santa Cruz in rematch against Frampton (1:29)
5dDan Rafael

Harrison-Hurd title eliminator added to Wilder card

Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd fight for a shot in a world title bout of the junior middleweight division against Jermall Charlo will highlight the undercard of the Feb. 25 event in Alabama.

5dDan Rafael

Cuadras-Carmona added to Golovkin-Jacobs card

Former junior bantamweight world titlist Carlos Cuadras will take on David Carmona on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs title fight card on March 18.

6dDan Rafael

Gamboa signs multifight deal with Golden Boy

Former unified featherweight world titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa has signed a multifight promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions and will have the first bout of the deal on March 11.

6dDan Rafael

Yamanaka to face Carlson in 12th title defense

Longtime bantamweight titleholder, Shinsuke Yamanaka, will defend his bantamweight title for the 12th time when he faces Carlos Carlson on March 2.

9dDan Rafael

Diaz renews call for showdown with Crawford

With unified 140-pound champion Terence Crawford's cupboard of opponents looking bare, Felix Diaz is hoping to get the shot he believes he deserves.

11dDan Rafael

Jack vacates world title, will move up in weight

Four days after a majority draw with James DeGale in their unification fight, Badou Jack vacated his super middleweight world title with the intent to move up to light heavyweight.

