Brook hoping to fight Khan, Pacquiao
Kell Brook has been waiting for a big fight in the 147-pound division. He'd love to face Amir Khan, even if he has to vacate his belt. Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. are also on his list.
Kell Brook has been waiting for a big fight in the 147-pound division. He'd love to face Amir Khan, even if he has to vacate his belt. Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. are also on his list.
With unified 140-pound champion Terence Crawford's cupboard of opponents looking bare, Felix Diaz is hoping to get the shot he believes he deserves.
Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.
Junior featherweights Adam Lopez and Danny Roman are both a single victory from getting a shot at a world title. On Friday night, they will stand in each other's way.
Golden Boy Promotions and ESPN have entered a partnership that will feature 42 boxing cards over the next two years.
With the announcement of the deal between ESPN and Golden Boy, the question is what fights we'll see. Dan Rafael picked a few.
Promoter Richard Schaefer and former world titleholder David Haye have formed a partnership, Hayemaker Ringstar, and will promote cards mainly in the United Kingdom and potentially in the U.S.
The title belt won by James Braddock in his famous upset of Max Baer is up for sale.
Manny Pacquiao says he doesn't even know who Jeff Horn is but is still willing to fight the undefeated Aussie welterweight.
David Price is targeting two wins and then a fight for the WBO world heavyweight title in 2017.
Four days after a majority draw with James DeGale in their unification fight, Badou Jack vacated his super middleweight world title with the intent to move up to light heavyweight.
Rob "Bravo" Brant, one of the best middleweight prospects in boxing, will make his 2017 debut on Friday night against Alexis Hloros.
Cruiserweights Mairis Briedis and Marco Huck will square off for a vacant interim world title on April 1.
The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island will reopen its doors in April. And boxing will be a familiar feature in the renovated venue.
Ahead of his pro debut against Tim Ibarra, heralded Irish amateur Michael Conlan took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, saying: "I still feel a bit overwhelmed being here."
With a great performance on national television, junior featherweight titlist Amanda Serrano proved that women's boxing is here to stay.
January marks National Mentorship Month
Lawrence Okolie, who represented Great Britain at last year's Olympics, has signed a professional contract with promoter Eddie Hearn and will compete at cruiserweight.
Although Badou Jack and James DeGale spoke about fighting each other again after a majority draw, the odds of it happening seem awfully unlikely.
Muhammad Ali died at age 74. His life and his legacy left an unforgettable imprint on sports, society and culture.
UFC veteran Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN.com.
The celebrated director talks about the fighter out of the ring and behind the scenes
The Greatest, Muhammad Ali in memoriam
Crystal on the first time he performed in front on Ali
The inside story of Ali's charity artwork on a napkin
Badou Jack and James DeGale have some serious thinking to do before agreeing their next fights. Find out who their most likely opponents are.
A second batch of tickets for April's Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko match in London sold out in an hour Monday, helping set the British boxing box-office record with more than 80,000 sold.
Boxing fans could not have asked for a better way to start 2017. James DeGale and Badou Jack engaged in a tremendous bout that should be already a contender for fight of the year.
Middleweight contenders David Lemieux and Curtis Stevens will square off March 11 in a fight that figures to put the winner on the path to another world title opportunity.
Promoter Eddie Hearn says James DeGale has been cleared at the hospital despite suffering a broken eardrum in his draw with Badou Jack.
Gervonta Davis bludgeoned Jose Pedraza in a seventh-round knockout to win a junior lightweight world title in an action-packed fight Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York.
Amanda Serrano retained the WBO junior featherweight belt on Saturday in the first nationally televised English-language women's world title bout in the United States since 2007.
Why did Canelo Alvarez agree to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at 164.5 pounds? Such a big rivalry fight was too much to pass up for Alvarez.
In what might be the biggest all-Mexican fight in boxing history, Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will square off in a long-anticipated match on Cinco de Mayo weekend.
No dayz offff... #SnapChat: Andre_Berto instagram.com/p/BPjDXeJhmR2/
Today's work is done. Feeling great for yet another week of preparation at @MundoBoxing with @PedroDiazBoxing and m… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
One week from tonight "The Rematch" goes down in Las Vegas! #FramptonSantaCruz2 pic.twitter.com/HWCvY29A1K
One week from tonight "The Rematch" goes down in Las Vegas! #FramptonSantaCruz2 pic.twitter.com/hDlfPoJ21x
Which one of these 3 amazing warriors avoided at all cost fighting me?
Ran in to @ufc light heavyweight champion @dc_mma Daniel Cormier. Was good talking about boxing, mma, wrestling.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Me and Felix "Tito" Trinidad . #flashback pic.twitter.com/xDCsmddXGq
That's a solid crew 👊👊👊 twitter.com/andreberto/sta…
Squad getting deep up here in the Bay ... @andreward @DanielJacobsTKO @KIDCHOCOLATE @andrzej_fonfara @amirkingkhan… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
11 years ago tonight I was ringside as @mannypacquiao TKO'd Morales in rd 10 of their outstanding rematch: youtube.com/watch?v=6B9a5E… #boxing