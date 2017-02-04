Favoritessettings

Donald Miralle/Getty Images
5mDan Rafael

Canelo-Chavez Jr. clash set for T-Mobile Arena

Golden Boy Promotions has chosen T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas over AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, as the site of the May 6 showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Shirley Kwok/Pacific Press/Getty Images
3hDan Rafael

Parker-Fury title bout headed for New Zealand

Duco Events won a purse bid for heavyweight Joseph Parker's mandatory title defense against Hughie Fury on Friday and said it plans to stage the fight on April 1 in Parker's hometown of Auckland.

play
Collazo knocks out Vasquez Jr. in sixth round (0:58)
play
Green: Good show from the old boys (1:06)
Morne de Klerk/Getty Images
11hSam Bruce

Green defeats Mundine in controversial verdict

Danny Green has avenged his loss to Anthony Mundine from 2006, claiming a majority verdict in their long-awaited rematch at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Courtesy of Emily Harney
1dDan Rafael

Prospect Martin added to Golovkin-Jacobs card

Lightweight prospect Ryan Martin will take on Bryant Cruz on the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs showdown March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Cal Sport Media/AP Images
23hDan Rafael

Prospect Caleb Plant making moves

Super middleweight prospect Caleb Plant is an intriguing prospect in a good division who could soon make some noise, inside and outside the ring.

AP Photo
3hDan Rafael

Boxing fight schedule

Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2017.

AP Photo/John Locher
2dESPN Staff

Ward: I beat Froch with broken hand

Andre Ward has claimed he beat Carl Froch in 2011 despite breaking his left hand halfway through their Super Six super-middleweight decider.

Dave Nadkarni/Premier Boxing Champions
1dDan Rafael

Beterbiev, Barrera set for world title eliminator

Light heavyweight contenders Artur Beterbiev and Sullivan Barrera will meet in a world title eliminator, with the winner becoming one of the mandatory challengers for titleholder Andre Ward.

AP
2dDan Rafael

Lomachenko expected to defend title vs. Sosa

Junior lightweight world titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko has an April 8 date set aside for him on HBO and most likely will defend his belt against Jason Sosa, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told ESPN.

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images
1dNick Parkinson

Selby weighing up his options ahead of ring return

Lee Selby is considering whether to make a quick return to the ring or wait until the summer and face either Abner Mares, Leo Santa Cruz, Gary Russell Jr. or Carl Frampton.

Larry Strumwasser/ESPN Images
1dDan Rafael

Chat wrap: Dan Rafael talks boxing

Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.

AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
1d

Women demand Cuba support female boxing team

Cuban men have won more Olympic boxing medals than fighters from any other country. Now a group of up-and-coming female boxers on the island have their eyes on the gold.

Tony Holden Productions
2dDan Rafael

Lippe Morrison scratched from Feb. 10 fight

Heavyweight prospect Trey Lippe Morrison, son of former titleholder Tommy Morrison, suffered a deep cut above his left eye during a sparring session on Tuesday and was pulled from a Feb. 10 bout.

play
Joshua would jump at a U.S. fight (1:20)
play0:23
3dSam Bruce

Mundine v Green II: Why it's about 'clarity'

A lot has changed in the world since Anthony Mundine and Danny Green last traded blows in the boxing ring but will the outcome be different when pair meet in their highly anticipated re-match?

Picture by: Rebecca Naden / PA Archive/PA Images
2dDan Rafael

British Olympian Cordina signs with Matchroom

British Olympic boxer Joe Cordina has signed a professional contract with Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, the top promoter in the United Kingdom.

play0:23
3dSam Bruce

Mundine sticks by anthem protest

The Australian National Anthem will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night, but Anthony Mundine won't be in the ring.

David Becker/Getty Images
3dNick Parkinson

Amir Khan sacks dad after family row

Amir Khan's public row with members of his family has led to him sacking his dad, Shah, from the role of fight negotiator.

play
Klitschko: Mutual respect between Joshua and me (1:07)
REUTERS/Adrees Latif
4dDan Rafael

Mayweather signs 2016 Olympian Hitchins

Mayweather Promotions announced on Monday it has signed 19-year-old Richardson Hitchins, who will fight as a junior welterweight in the professional ranks.

play
Will Eubank Jr breeze past Quinlan? (1:44)
Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
7dDan Rafael

Frampton named BWAA fighter of the year

Featherweight world titleholder Carl Frampton made it a clean sweep of 2016's top boxer honors, picking up the BWAA award Friday. His trainer Shane McGuigan claimed the trainer of the year award.

Ramon Cairo for ESPN
8dDan Rafael

Golden Boy's suit against PBC creator dismissed

Golden Boy Promotions' $300 million lawsuit against Premier Boxing Champions creator Al Haymon on alleged antitrust law violations has been dismissed by a federal judge.

play1:20
3dESPN Staff

Joshua vs. Klitschko set for 90,000 crowd

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against former champion Wladimir Klitschko is set to attract a record-breaking 90,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on April 29.

play
Expect a better version of Santa Cruz in rematch against Frampton (1:29)

Now

Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

Canelo Alvarez will face Julio César Chávez, Jr. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 6.

Nigel Collins @NigelBoxing

Sad news: Highly-respected Philly trainer George James, 79, died last night. He will be missed by everybody who knew him.