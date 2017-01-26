De La Hoya arrested on suspicion of DUI in Calif.
The California Highway Patrol said Oscar De La Hoya was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.
The California Highway Patrol said Oscar De La Hoya was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.
Guillermo Rigondeax will face mandatory challenger Moises "Chucky" Flores on Feb.25 in Frisco, Texas.
Francisco Vargas, who has been in tremendous slugfests during his career, said he would prefer to make his fights a bit easier, but he can't explain what happens once he jumps in the ring.
Former titleholder Paulie Malignaggi will return to the ring to face England's Sam Eggington in a welterweight bout on March 4 in London's O2 Arena.
Heavyweight Andrzej Wawrzyk has tested positive for the steroid stanozolol. Wawrzyk was due to challenge Deontay Wilder for his world title on Feb. 25 in a main event in prime time.
A purse bid for a fight between Joseph Parker and mandatory challenger Hughie Fury will take place Feb. 1.
Lightweight Lindolfo Delgado has signed a deal with Richard Schaefer's Ringstar Sports.
Lee Selby and Carl Frampton want to meet in a world featherweight title unification fight in Belfast this summer if they win separate bouts Saturday.
Anthony Joshua hopes his fight with Wladimir Klitschko will help him become a household name in the United States.
Junior bantamweight titlist Kal Yafai will make his title defense in his hometown of Birmingham, England, though his challenger has not yet been signed.
A showdown between Luis Ortiz and Jarrell Miller is one of the best heavyweight fights that could be made that isn't a world title bout.
Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd fight for a shot in a world title bout of the junior middleweight division against Jermall Charlo will highlight the undercard of the Feb. 25 event in Alabama.
Champion Jorge Linares and challenger Anthony Crolla met the media to kick off the promotion for their 135-pound world title rematch on March 25.
Super middleweight world titleholder James DeGale is still the man to beat at 168 pounds after a majority draw against No. 2 Badou Jack.
Lamont Peterson will fight welterweight champ David Avanesyan as the co-feature fight on a Feb. 18 card in Cincinnati.
Former junior bantamweight world titlist Carlos Cuadras will take on David Carmona on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs title fight card on March 18.
Carl Frampton insists he does not need to learn from the nightmare Las Vegas debut his manager Barry McGuigan endured 31 years ago.
In his first training camp and fight in many years without longtime trainer Arnulfo Obando, pound-for-pound king Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez opened camp on Monday for his world title defense.
Former unified featherweight world titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa has signed a multifight promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions and will have the first bout of the deal on March 11.
Trainer Angel Garcia's rant at Wednesday's news conference for the March 4 Danny Garcia-Keith Thurman unification bout was an embarrassment to boxing.
Ringstar Sports promoter Richard Schaefer says he has signed Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka.
It seems like the eagerly-anticipated all-British fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook will have to wait a little longer after the latest in a series of talks broke down.
Longtime bantamweight titleholder, Shinsuke Yamanaka, will defend his bantamweight title for the 12th time when he faces Carlos Carlson on March 2.
In a mild upset, Danny Roman put on a clinic in a surprisingly one-sided domination of Adam Lopez to win his 14th fight in a row and earn a world title shot.
With unified 140-pound champion Terence Crawford's cupboard of opponents looking bare, Felix Diaz is hoping to get the shot he believes he deserves.
Golden Boy Promotions and ESPN have entered a partnership that will feature 42 boxing cards over the next two years.
With the announcement of the deal between ESPN and Golden Boy, the question is what fights we'll see. Dan Rafael picked a few.
Kell Brook has been waiting for a big fight in the 147-pound division. He'd love to face Amir Khan, even if he has to vacate his belt. Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. are also on his list.
Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.
Promoter Richard Schaefer and former world titleholder David Haye have formed a partnership, Hayemaker Ringstar, and will promote cards mainly in the United Kingdom and potentially in the U.S.
The title belt won by James Braddock in his famous upset of Max Baer is up for sale.
Manny Pacquiao says he doesn't even know who Jeff Horn is but is still willing to fight the undefeated Aussie welterweight.
David Price is targeting two wins and then a fight for the WBO world heavyweight title in 2017.
Four days after a majority draw with James DeGale in their unification fight, Badou Jack vacated his super middleweight world title with the intent to move up to light heavyweight.
Rob "Bravo" Brant, one of the best middleweight prospects in boxing, will make his 2017 debut on Friday night against Alexis Hloros.
Cruiserweights Mairis Briedis and Marco Huck will square off for a vacant interim world title on April 1.
The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island will reopen its doors in April. And boxing will be a familiar feature in the renovated venue.
Ahead of his pro debut against Tim Ibarra, heralded Irish amateur Michael Conlan took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, saying: "I still feel a bit overwhelmed being here."
With a great performance on national television, junior featherweight titlist Amanda Serrano proved that women's boxing is here to stay.
In what might be the biggest all-Mexican fight in boxing history, Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will square off in a long-anticipated match on Cinco de Mayo weekend.
Great photoshoot today with @allelbows #LaFamiliaGarcia #TeamMikeyGarcia #EstherLin @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/rKLBtIMMTT
First Las Vegas trip and airline miles of 2017 in the a.m. for #FramptonSantaCruz2!!!
It was great meeting a few members of the @USArmy today at @MGMGrand. Thanks for your service. You have my support!… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
.@MaydayMcDonald speaks to @bokamotoESPN and discusses the financial realities of a UFC fighter: es.pn/2jSk0nS
Richard Schaefer signs another Olympian as signing binge continues: espn.com/boxing/story/_… #boxing
“They're all afraid of me because I speak the truth that can set men free.” #MuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/jNRq5ZDsBm