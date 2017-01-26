Favoritessettings

16hDan Rafael

Malignaggi to return to ring to face Eggington

Former titleholder Paulie Malignaggi will return to the ring to face England's Sam Eggington in a welterweight bout on March 4 in London's O2 Arena.

1dDan Rafael

Harrison-Hurd title eliminator added to Wilder card

Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd fight for a shot in a world title bout of the junior middleweight division against Jermall Charlo will highlight the undercard of the Feb. 25 event in Alabama.

2dDan Rafael

Cuadras-Carmona added to Golovkin-Jacobs card

Former junior bantamweight world titlist Carlos Cuadras will take on David Carmona on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs title fight card on March 18.

3dDan Rafael

Gamboa signs multifight deal with Golden Boy

Former unified featherweight world titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa has signed a multifight promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions and will have the first bout of the deal on March 11.

3dDan Rafael

Yamanaka to face Carlson in 12th title defense

Longtime bantamweight titleholder, Shinsuke Yamanaka, will defend his bantamweight title for the 12th time when he faces Carlos Carlson on March 2.

5dDan Rafael

Diaz renews call for showdown with Crawford

With unified 140-pound champion Terence Crawford's cupboard of opponents looking bare, Felix Diaz is hoping to get the shot he believes he deserves.

6dDan Rafael

Chat wrap: Dan Rafael talks boxing

Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.

5dDan Rafael

Schaefer, Haye pair up for promotional alliance

Promoter Richard Schaefer and former world titleholder David Haye have formed a partnership, Hayemaker Ringstar, and will promote cards mainly in the United Kingdom and potentially in the U.S.

7dDan Rafael

Jack vacates world title, will move up in weight

Four days after a majority draw with James DeGale in their unification fight, Badou Jack vacated his super middleweight world title with the intent to move up to light heavyweight.

8dDan Rafael

Conlan lands in New York, ready to go 'to the top'

Ahead of his pro debut against Tim Ibarra, heralded Irish amateur Michael Conlan took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, saying: "I still feel a bit overwhelmed being here."

