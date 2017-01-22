Favoritessettings

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
1dDan Rafael

Diaz renews call for showdown with Crawford

With unified 140-pound champion Terence Crawford's cupboard of opponents looking bare, Felix Diaz is hoping to get the shot he believes he deserves.

Larry Strumwasser/ESPN Images
1dDan Rafael

Chat wrap: Dan Rafael talks boxing

Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.

Adam Davy/PA via Getty Images
19hDan Rafael

Schaefer, Haye pair up for promotional alliance

Promoter Richard Schaefer and former world titleholder David Haye have formed a partnership, Hayemaker Ringstar, and will promote cards mainly in the United Kingdom and potentially in the U.S.

Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment
3dDan Rafael

Jack vacates world title, will move up in weight

Four days after a majority draw with James DeGale in their unification fight, Badou Jack vacated his super middleweight world title with the intent to move up to light heavyweight.

1 Related

play
Wood can't hide from 9-year-old boxing prodigy (0:54)
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
3dDan Rafael

Conlan lands in New York, ready to go 'to the top'

Ahead of his pro debut against Tim Ibarra, heralded Irish amateur Michael Conlan took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, saying: "I still feel a bit overwhelmed being here."

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
3dNick Parkinson

Okolie: McDonalds job to professional boxer

Lawrence Okolie, who represented Great Britain at last year's Olympics, has signed a professional contract with promoter Eddie Hearn and will compete at cruiserweight.

1 Related

play1:11
4dBrett Okamoto

UFC's Nate Diaz applying for boxing license

UFC veteran Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN.com.

Remembering Muhammad Ali on what would have been his 75th birthday

Remembering Muhammad Ali on what would have been his 75th birthday

The Greatest, Muhammad Ali in memoriam

The Greatest, Muhammad Ali in memoriam
play1:39

Remembering Muhammad Ali on what would have been his 75th birthday

Crystal on the first time he performed in front on Ali

Crystal on the first time he performed in front on Ali
play2:40

Remembering Muhammad Ali on what would have been his 75th birthday

The inside story of Ali's charity artwork on a napkin

The inside story of Ali's charity artwork on a napkin
play1:24
Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
5dDan Rafael

Joshua-Klitschko sets British box-office record

A second batch of tickets for April's Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko match in London sold out in an hour Monday, helping set the British boxing box-office record with more than 80,000 sold.

play
Cesar Chavez Jr. has tough task against Alvarez (1:18)
Andrew Couldridge/Reuters
5dDan Rafael

Lemieux, Stevens set for middleweight bout

Middleweight contenders David Lemieux and Curtis Stevens will square off March 11 in a fight that figures to put the winner on the path to another world title opportunity.

play
Mayweather furious with Jack decision (1:07)
Al Bello/Getty Images
7dESPN Staff

DeGale reveals ear injury after Jack fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn says James DeGale has been cleared at the hospital despite suffering a broken eardrum in his draw with Badou Jack.

1 Related

Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment
7dDan Rafael

Davis takes belt away from Pedraza with TKO win

Gervonta Davis bludgeoned Jose Pedraza in a seventh-round knockout to win a junior lightweight world title in an action-packed fight Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York.

1 Related

play
Mayweather keeps thousands of dollars in his backpack (0:42)

Now