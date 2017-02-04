Joshua, Klitschko in a classic battle of youth vs. experience
Some may say this fight should've happened a few years ago, but heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua and former champ Wladimir Klitschko believe it's happening at the right time.
Some may say this fight should've happened a few years ago, but heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua and former champ Wladimir Klitschko believe it's happening at the right time.
Golden Boy Promotions has chosen T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas over AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, as the site of the May 6 showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Duco Events won a purse bid for heavyweight Joseph Parker's mandatory title defense against Hughie Fury on Friday and said it plans to stage the fight on April 1 in Parker's hometown of Auckland.
Slugger James Kirkland suffered a fractured nose, forcing him to withdraw on Thursday from his junior middleweight fight with former four-division world champion Miguel Cotto.
Danny Green has avenged his loss to Anthony Mundine from 2006, claiming a majority verdict in their long-awaited rematch at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.
Australian rugby star Quade Cooper has maintained his unbeaten record as a professional boxer with a knockout victory on Friday night in Adelaide.
ESPN boxing analyst Teddy Atlas doesn't believe unified middleweight world titleholder Gennady Golovkin belongs in the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings top 10. He explains why.
Leo Santa Cruz and Mikey Garcia produced exciting victories this past weekend, but was that enough to push them into the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings? Not into the Top 10.
Lightweight prospect Ryan Martin will take on Bryant Cruz on the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs showdown March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Shawn Porter would have loved an immediate rematch with Keith Thurman, but a showdown with Andre Berto is an interesting fight the former welterweight world titleholder is trying to secure.
Super middleweight prospect Caleb Plant is an intriguing prospect in a good division who could soon make some noise, inside and outside the ring.
A motorcycle crash kept lightweight Felix Verdejo away from the ring since August. Now he's ready to restart his quest for a world-title opportunity.
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2017.
Andre Ward has claimed he beat Carl Froch in 2011 despite breaking his left hand halfway through their Super Six super-middleweight decider.
Light heavyweight contenders Artur Beterbiev and Sullivan Barrera will meet in a world title eliminator, with the winner becoming one of the mandatory challengers for titleholder Andre Ward.
Seven months after suffering his first defeat to late replacement Felix Diaz Jr., welterweight Sammy Vasquez Jr. looks to rebound when he faces original opponent Luis Collazo on Thursday.
Junior lightweight world titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko has an April 8 date set aside for him on HBO and most likely will defend his belt against Jason Sosa, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told ESPN.
Chris Eubank Jr. expects to fight world middleweight No. 1 Gennady Golovkin this year, despite facing Renold Quinlan in the weight division above on Saturday.
Lee Selby is considering whether to make a quick return to the ring or wait until the summer and face either Abner Mares, Leo Santa Cruz, Gary Russell Jr. or Carl Frampton.
Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.
Cuban men have won more Olympic boxing medals than fighters from any other country. Now a group of up-and-coming female boxers on the island have their eyes on the gold.
Terence Crawford will likely fight either Felix Diaz or Antonio Orozco when he defends his junior welterweight title on May 20.
Heavyweight prospect Trey Lippe Morrison, son of former titleholder Tommy Morrison, suffered a deep cut above his left eye during a sparring session on Tuesday and was pulled from a Feb. 10 bout.
Anthony Joshua says this is the "perfect time" to fight Wladimir Klitschko -- and claims the Ukrainian hates engaging in mind games.
A lot has changed in the world since Anthony Mundine and Danny Green last traded blows in the boxing ring but will the outcome be different when pair meet in their highly anticipated re-match?
British Olympic boxer Joe Cordina has signed a professional contract with Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, the top promoter in the United Kingdom.
With an impressive victory in a KO of the year candidate over previously unbeaten Dejan Zlaticanin, Mikey Garcia won another title and made a big jump in the 135-pound division.
The Australian National Anthem will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night, but Anthony Mundine won't be in the ring.
Amir Khan's public row with members of his family has led to him sacking his dad, Shah, from the role of fight negotiator.
Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will now face Gerald Washington on Feb. 25 after Andrzej Wawrzyk was dropped for failing two random urine drug tests.
The GOAT felt a duty to explain his religion in the U.S. and his country to Muslims abroad
Mayweather Promotions announced on Monday it has signed 19-year-old Richardson Hitchins, who will fight as a junior welterweight in the professional ranks.
Leo Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton turned in another outstanding fight in a rematch that ended with Santa Cruz winning back his featherweight belt. And now both want to do it one more time.
UFC champion Conor McGregor says his sole focus is fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., while the retired boxer says he is also hopeful the fight happens.
Leo Santa Cruz regained his 126-pound world title from Carl Frampton by majority decision in another classic battle before an electric crowd of 10,085 Saturday night at the MGM Grand.
Featherweight world titleholder Carl Frampton made it a clean sweep of 2016's top boxer honors, picking up the BWAA award Friday. His trainer Shane McGuigan claimed the trainer of the year award.
Miguel Berchelt took the junior lightweight belt in a terrific upset over fellow Mexican boxer Francisco Vargas, while Japan's Takashi Miura knocked out Mickey Roman in the final round.
Jack Culcay will defend his junior middleweight world title against Demetrius Andrade on March 11 in Germany.
Mikey Garcia won a title in a third division by stopping Dejan Zlaticanin in Round 3 with a tremendous right hand to take home a lightweight title.
The kickoff telecast of "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" will showcase a 10-round bout between blue-chip middleweight prospect Jason Quigley and Glen Tapia.
Golden Boy Promotions' $300 million lawsuit against Premier Boxing Champions creator Al Haymon on alleged antitrust law violations has been dismissed by a federal judge.
Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against former champion Wladimir Klitschko is set to attract a record-breaking 90,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on April 29.
The California Highway Patrol said Oscar De La Hoya was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.
Team of @joeboxerparker wins purse bid for defense vs. @hughiefury. My story: espn.com/boxing/story/_… @DucoEvents @trboxing @CarlMoretti
**TONIGHT** Come Party With Me And #TheMoneyTeam For Super Bowl Weekend At Proof Rooftop Lounge. Special Guest DJ… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Canelo Alvarez will face Julio César Chávez, Jr. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 6.
Thanks @JasonMinnix & @RobThompsonESPN of @ESPN_SA for having me as a guest today #ESPNSA #RadioRow #SuperBowl… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Los espero este próximo 6 de mayo a presenciar mi pelea en el @TMobileArena en Las Vegas. #teamcanelo 👊🏻🔥
Los espero este próximo 6 de mayo en @TMobileArena a presenciar mi próxima pelea. #teamcanelo👊🏻🔥
That #FridayFeeling ... brought to you by two of last night's #PBConFS1 victors - Yordenis Ugas & Eddie Ramirez. pic.twitter.com/QsVHGyxctq
It's also Super-middleweight Champ @jamesdegale1's B-Day! RT to wish "Chunky" a Happy Birthday! #PBCBirthdays… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Awesome talk with @BookerT5x today in Houston! #RadioRow #SuperBowl #TeamMikeyGarcia @WWE @NFL pic.twitter.com/dvgDbPNKZG
Great seeing @danawhite in Houston. He just told me he's a fan! #RadioRow #Superbowl #TeamMikeyGarcia @NFL pic.twitter.com/CG7IvW9WHC
Thanks @Bill_Michaels Show! Listen LIVE 1057FMTheFan.com/player 1057FM/1250AM #RadioRow #SuperBowl @1057FMTheFan… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Sad news: Highly-respected Philly trainer George James, 79, died last night. He will be missed by everybody who knew him.
Two @WBCBoxing champs on #RadioRow in Houston! Great seeing heavyweight @BronzeBomber today #BronzeBomber… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…