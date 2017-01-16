Favoritessettings

Mayweather furious with Jack decision (1:07)
Al Bello/Getty Images
23hESPN Staff

DeGale reveals ear injury after Jack fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn says James DeGale has been cleared at the hospital despite suffering a broken eardrum in his draw with Badou Jack.

1dDan Rafael

Davis takes belt away from Pedraza with TKO win

Gervonta Davis bludgeoned Jose Pedraza in a seventh-round knockout to win a junior lightweight world title in an action-packed fight Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York.

Mayweather keeps thousands of dollars in his backpack (0:42)
Ice Cube says Mayweather vs. McGregor would be 'too weird' (0:52)
Larry Strumwasser/ESPN Images
3dDan Rafael

Chat wrap: Dan Rafael talks boxing

Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.

Elsa/Getty Images
3dDan Rafael

Zab Judah to fight for first time since 2013

Zab Judah, the former undisputed welterweight world champion and a three-time junior welterweight titleholder, will return to the ring to fight Jorge Luis Munguia on Jan. 21.

4d

Mayweather talks McGregor, Hunt on UFC lawsuit

Brett Okamoto and Brian Campbell chat with Floyd Mayweather about fighting Conor McGregor and Mark Hunt talks about his lawsuit against the UFC and Brock Lesnar. Plus, an interview with lightweight Michael Chiesa.

Mayweather has advice for Rousey (0:57)
play
Bunce: WBA should be ashamed of themselves (1:53)
play
Mayweather tried to make the McGregor fight happen (1:54)
play
Mayweather shares how he got into betting (1:12)
play
Is DeGale favourite against Badou Jack? (1:48)
play
A very British division? (1:54)
play
Jacobs ready to shock Golovkin (1:45)
AP Photo
2dDan Rafael

Boxing fight schedule

Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2017.

Getty Images
6dDan Rafael

Money move: Powell IV signs on with Ringstar

Money Powell IV, the No. 1-ranked amateur in the U.S. at 152 pounds, has signed with Ringstar Sports, the promotion started in June by Richard Schaefer.

5dDan Rafael

Selby to make mandatory defense vs. Barros

Featherweight world titleholder Lee Selby, out of action for nearly a year, will return to make a mandatory defense against former titlist Jonathan Victor Barros on Jan. 28 in Las Vegas.

One Nación: James Kirkland talks Canelo, Cotto (3:47)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
10dSteve Bunce

British boxing set to break records in 2017

Up to 40 world title fights could involve British boxers this year, with the heavyweight contests earning more than £200 million ($248m).

Larry Strumwasser/ESPN Images
3dDan Rafael

Chat wrap: Dan Rafael talks boxing

Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.

Now

Dan Rafael @danrafaelespn

