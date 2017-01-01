Corrales again beats Uchiyama, retains crown
Jezreel Corrales earned a split-decision victory in his rematch against Takashi Uchiyama to retain his junior lightweight world title.
Junior bantamweight Naoya Inoue retained his world title by defeating former titleholder Kohei Kono in the sixth round on Friday in Tokyo.
The raging bad blood that British heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora brought into the ring paid off, as they waged a thrilling fight that included the 2016 ESPN.com round of the year.
Senior writer Dan Rafael answers your questions about the sweet science, including a preview this weekend's fights and much more.
Junior middleweight Erickson "The Hammer" Lubin won all four of his fights in 2016 and is closing in on a title shot at age 21, making him a perfect choice for ESPN.com prospect of the year.
Amir Khan has reaffirmed his desire to take on Kell Brook in the near future saying positive discussions between the two camps are currently ongoing.
Obama weighs a pardon for the first black heavyweight boxing champ
It took middleweight contender Hassan N'Dam only 22 seconds to defeat Alfonso Blanco -- and that gave him the 2016 ESPN KO of the year.
Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has revealed he tried to kill himself several times during his battle with depression.
Rey Vargas and Gavin McDonnell will fight for the WBC junior featherweight title that was left vacant with the retirement of Hozumi Hasegawa.
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2016/2017.
No other fighter in 2016 scored such an impressive combination of victories in high-profile bouts against elite opponents -- in multiple divisions, on the road.
After surgery on his right hand and biceps, heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder will defend his title against Andrzej Wawrzyk on Feb. 25 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Junior bantamweight world titleholder Jerwin Ancajas, the first Manny Pacquiao-promoted boxer to win a world title, will make his first defense against Jose Alfredo Rodriguez on Jan. 29 in Macau.
The Boxing Writers Association of America announced Tuesday its six candidates for the 2016 Sugar Ray Robinson Fighter of the Year award.
Off since being involved in an August motorcycle crash, Felix Verdejo will meet Oliver Flores on Feb. 3 in what should be his last fight before a mandatory shot at titleholder Terry Flanagan.
Former light heavyweight world champions Dick Tiger and Jose Torres will be inducted posthumously into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame in April as part of a 15-member class.
Sugar Ray Robinson was not in the mood to show any festive spirit when he met Hans Stretz on Christmas Day in 1950.
Former British middleweight champion Nick Blackwell has regained consciousness after having surgery due to swelling on his brain sustained during an unsanctioned sparring session last month.
Light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera has never been shy about calling out others to fight him, and he's at it again.
Chris Eubank Jr., who has fallen out with Nick Blackwell's family, says the decision to risk sparring after a bleed on the brain was "absolute madness."
Avtandil Khurtsidze will not appeal the WBO's decision this week to bypass him as the mandatory challenger for world titleholder Billy Joe Saunders.
Will Gennady Golovkin's clash with Daniel Jacobs be one to remember? We'll find out in March, but GGG is happy to face the fighter he considers the second-best middleweight in boxing.
Lightweight Hank Lundy, who missed 10 months after having knee surgery, will make his return vs. John Delperdang.
Joseph Parker wants to defend his WBO world heavyweight title against a British challenger, and Hughie Fury and David Price are the prime candidates.
The WBO awarded Canelo Alvarez middleweight mandatory challenger status on Tuesday, setting him up for a possible fight with world titleholder Billy Joe Saunders this spring.
Former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora is in jail again, this time for allegedly stabbing his brother during an argument and then fighting with police officers called to intervene.
Up-and-comer Sammy Vasquez Jr. and former world titleholder Luis Collazo will meet in the 10-round main event of a Premier Boxing Champions tripleheader on Feb. 2 in Tunica, Mississippi.
Hughie Fury's representatives claim he is the mandatory challenger for the WBO heavyweight title and have started talks with Joseph Parker's team.
Lightweight world titleholder Robert Easter Jr. will defend his 135-pound belt vs. Luis Cruz on Feb. 10 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, Premier Boxing Champions announced Thursday.
Heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder wants to fight the winner of the showdown between fellow titlist Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. And whoever wins, Wilder wants the bout immediately.
With the books now closed on the premium cable boxing year, here is a look at the top 30 most-viewed bouts on average.
Allowing Russian heavyweight contender Alexander Povetkin to fight after failing a test for a banned substance is a blight on boxing and shows just how filthy the sport can be.
This year, we crowned champions and bid some farewell. Here are a few of the most iconic moments of 2016.
The junior middleweight macthup between Miguel Cotto and James Kirkland is a good fight, but putting it on PPV could keep boxing fans away.
Bernard Hopkins' story is as incredible as it is unique, even for a boxer, and in the right hands it would make for an intriguing film.
Two-division world titleholder John Riel Casimero announced Tuesday that he will vacate his flyweight belt and move up in weight to junior bantamweight.
Light heavyweight Joe Smith Jr. accomplished a couple of things on Saturday: He knocked Bernard Hopkins out of the ring for a KO win, and climbed a few spots in ESPN's divisional rankings.
Junior featherweight contender Adam Lopez will take on Danny Roman in the main event of Showtime's "ShoBox: The New Generation" card on Jan. 20 at Bally's in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Bernard Hopkins lost by TKO in the final match of his career, but that wasn't the only notable recent event. Here's a wrap-up of the past week's boxing results from around the world.
Jimmy Wilde, for many Britain's best ever boxer, first became world champion on Dec. 18 100 years ago.
Ringstar Sports promoter Richard Schaefer says he has signed Lithuanian welterweight Eimantas Stanionis.
Heavyweight contender Alexander Povetkin failed his second drug test in seven months, forcing his vacant interim world title fight against Bermane Stiverne to be canceled.
Bernard Hopkins was knocked out of ring by Joe Smith Jr. in the eighth round in a wacky end to the 67th and final fight of his legendary career Saturday night at The Forum.
Cruiserweight world titleholder Oleksandr Usyk dropped fellow southpaw Thabiso Mchunu three times en route to a ninth-round knockout victory to retain his 200-pound belt.
Middleweight titleholders Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs will fight on March 18, with reps for both fighters confirming the showdown will take place following months of negotiations.
