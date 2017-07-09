One fastball too many. Kyle Freeland fell two outs short of pitching the second no-hitter ever at Coors Field and just the second in Rockies history. Throwing all fastballs in the ninth inning, Melky Cabrera lined a 2-2 fastball -- after Freeland shook off his catcher -- into left field, Feeland's 126th pitch. Still, not bad for a guy who struggled so much in his last start that manager Bud Black chewed him out on the mound -- after telling his infielders to stay away from the conversation.

David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer