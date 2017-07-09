Customize ESPN

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer

One fastball too many. Kyle Freeland fell two outs short of pitching the second no-hitter ever at Coors Field and just the second in Rockies history. Throwing all fastballs in the ninth inning, Melky Cabrera lined a 2-2 fastball -- after Freeland shook off his catcher -- into left field, Feeland's 126th pitch. Still, not bad for a guy who struggled so much in his last start that manager Bud Black chewed him out on the mound -- after telling his infielders to stay away from the conversation.

David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer

Red Sox Prospect Rafael Devers, who I'm told will be promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket after the Peralta-Sandoval saga gets resolved, shows his arm sleeve sporting the Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 flag‬.

Marly Rivera, ESPN Writer
Seems like a lot of first-half narratives are being encapsulated by how Sunday's games are unfolding. That's certainly true for the Astros, who pounded Toronto 19-1 and enter the break at 60-29. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Astros' run differential (plus-162) is the fourth highest of any team in MLB history entering the All-Star break. The crazy thing about that is depending on how the Dodgers (plus-160 entering Sunday) come out today against Kansas City, L.A. may actually leap over the Astros on that list.

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer

