Setting up for the All-Star celebrity softball game while the mascots get in some serious dancing practice in the outfield. The game will air on ESPN following the Home Run Derby on Monday.
U.S. Team starter and Tampa Bay screwball specialist Brent Honeywell is your 2017 Futures Game MVP. One thing about the Rays, they sure can develop young starting pitching.
Charlie Blackmon is the 2nd different player to get 20 HR and 10 triples before the All-Star Break, joining Hall-of-Famer Jim Rice (1977 & 1978)
The Futures Game is always a fun show and two players who impressed between batting practice and the game were Astros outfielder Derek Fisher and Blue Jays teenage phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Fisher could help the Astros now in left or DH and Vladdy Jr. has a swing from daddy and a physique that resembles Adrian Beltre. The U.S. held off a late World rally for a 7-6 win as Rays pitcher Brent Honeywell won MVP honors with four K's in two innings.
In a tedious, nearly four-hour, nine inning game, the Yankees lost to the Brewers, 5-3. Masahiro Tanaka had another poor start. So a Yankee team that spent much of the first half atop the AL East, finished by losing 18 of its final 25 games. They are 3 1/2 games behind the Red Sox.
Kyle Freeland will not author the second no-hitter in Colorado Rockies history, as Melky Cabrera lines a sharp single to left with one out in the ninth. That's it for Freeland, who threw a career-high 126 pitches. After putting up a 7.47 ERA over his last three outings, it was quite a bounceback for the rookie lefty. The Denver native was bidding to throw Colorado's first no-no since Ubaldo Jiminez in 2010 and the first ever by a Rockie pitcher at Coors Field.
One fastball too many. Kyle Freeland fell two outs short of pitching the second no-hitter ever at Coors Field and just the second in Rockies history. Throwing all fastballs in the ninth inning, Melky Cabrera lined a 2-2 fastball -- after Freeland shook off his catcher -- into left field, Feeland's 126th pitch. Still, not bad for a guy who struggled so much in his last start that manager Bud Black chewed him out on the mound -- after telling his infielders to stay away from the conversation.
A sharp eighth by Colorado's Kyle Freeland, striking out two, and his no-hitter remains intact. He's at 116 pitches, already six more than his previous career high. The White Sox will send the top of the order to the plate in the ninth -- Adam Engel, Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu.
With help from a diving catch by Gerardo Parra in left field, Kyle Freeland is now through eight innings of no-hit baseball at Coors Field. He's at 116 pitches. Leave him in, Bud Black! You can give him plenty of days off with the break.
Asked Aaron Judge how he would summarize his season (from All-Star starter to Derby to the Yanks once being hot to this recent cold spell) so far:
Red Sox Prospect Rafael Devers, who I'm told will be promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket after the Peralta-Sandoval saga gets resolved, shows his arm sleeve sporting the Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 flag.
Asked to evaluate the first half of the season, Yankees rookie Aaron Judge said, "We are not in first place ... so not good."
Like father like son! Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the Futures Game at Marlins Park.
Rockies rookie Kyle Freeland is through seven no-hit innings against the White Sox in Colorado. Freeland worked around two walks in the seventh. He's at 99 pitches. His career high is 110 pitches, but he's only hit 100 one other time. How deep will Bud Black let him go?
Kyle Freeland walked the first two batters in the seventh, but escaped with a double play and fly ball to keep his no-hitter intact. He's at 99 pitches as he tries to join Hideo Nomo as the only pitchers to throw a no-hitter at Coors Field -- a seemingly impossible feat. He'll need two efficient innings to get there.
Yankees righty Domingo Acevedo is built like Dellin Betances and throws 95 mph and has had a great season in the minors, earning a recent promotion to Triple-A, but the U.S. team greeted him with four straight line drive hits. He finally got the fifth batter -- on a line drive to left.
Michael Kopech, acquired by the White Sox in the Chris Sale deal, lit up the radar gun, going 99, 99, 100, 100 with his first four pitches. He's a big kid at 6-foot-4 and with his size, velocity and stuff, you can see why the White Sox were willing to part with Sale. OK, the command needs a little work, but no starter in the minors has more upside.
Very good two scoreless innings from Rays right-hander Brent Honeywell, striking out four against a loaded World team lineup. He threw 34 pitches, 23 for strikes.
Colorado Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers might be a shortstop by trade but he looks pretty comfortable at second base today, robbing Josh Naylor of a base hit with a beautiful diving stop.
Cal Quantrill of the World team just got Nick Gordon of the U.S. out in the second inning of the Futures Game. Why is that notable? Their dads -- Paul Quantrill and Tom Gordon -- combined to pitch for 35 seasons as major leaguers.
Seems like a lot of first-half narratives are being encapsulated by how Sunday's games are unfolding. That's certainly true for the Astros, who pounded Toronto 19-1 and enter the break at 60-29. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Astros' run differential (plus-162) is the fourth highest of any team in MLB history entering the All-Star break. The crazy thing about that is depending on how the Dodgers (plus-160 entering Sunday) come out today against Kansas City, L.A. may actually leap over the Astros on that list.
Orioles catcher Chance Sisco loves the Futures Game. He homered last year and drills a triple into the right-center gap this year. Power isn't yet his strength, as he's hitting .276 with three HRs at Triple-A, but he has nice left-handed stroke. The concern is his strikeout rate has shot up compared to last season, with 72 in 66 games.
While National League All-Star Brad Hand is San Diego's biggest chip approaching the non-waiver deadline, the Padres have also gotten some early nibbles on closer Brandon Maurer and starter Trevor Cahill. It will be a surprise if general manager A.J. Preller doesn't move an arm or two between now and July 31.
LOL. Somebody forgot to tell the Blue Jays the All-Star break starts Monday. The Astros pounded out five HRs in the 19-1 win to join the Dodgers with 60 wins, a 109-win pace. It's the first time since 1969 that two teams have 60 wins at the All-Star break. Keep this in your back pocket: The team with best regular-season record now gets home-field advantage for the World Series.
The Chicago Cubs' up-and-down first half ended in dismal fashion on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Jon Lester for 10 runs in the first and cruised to 14-3 romp. The defending champion Cubs enter the break with a 43-45 record. And after losing by 11 runs, Chicago's run differential on the season is now break-even. Other than closer Wade Davis, the Cubs' lone All-Star, the rest of the Chicago roster now gets a much-needed few days off.