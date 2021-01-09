Customize ESPN
Australian GP postponed, says team owner Stroll
The Australian Grand Prix will be postponed to the back end of the Formula One season with Bahrain replacing it as the opening race in March, Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll told Reuters.
How 2020 changed Lewis Hamilton
Why Perez was the right choice for Red Bull
Sergio Perez was an unconventional but logical decision for Red Bull and could help the team take the fight to Mercedes in 2021, writes Laurence Edmondson.
Hamilton: Perez makes Red Bull a bigger threat in 2021
Lewis Hamilton said he is "so happy" to see Sergio Perez earn an opportunity with Red Bull, which he says will put the team in a stronger position to fight for wins in 2021.
2021 SEASON
F1's 23-race 2021 schedule
Formula One's 23-race schedule for 2021, featuring a new race in Saudi Arabia, has been given the official stamp of approval by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.
Sao Paulo's Interlagos to keep F1 race until 2025
Formula One has confirmed the Brazilian Grand Prix will remain at Sao Paulo's Interlagos until 2025, rebranded as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Ineos buys one third of Mercedes F1 team
British chemical company Ineos has acquired one third of the shares in the Mercedes Formula One team from Mercedes' parent company Daimler.
Mercedes never considered leaving F1
Mercedes parent company Daimler has confirmed it never considered withdrawing from Formula One, despite rumours earlier this year that it was weighing up its options.
F1's attempt to end domination does Mercedes a favour - Allison
Mercedes is hoping to use Formula One's plans to level the playing field among teams in the coming years as motivation to continue its period of domination into the next decade.
How are Mercedes continuing to innovate in F1?
Mercedes technical director James Allison on why the performance group are so key to the team's continued success.
Allison: Mercedes won't go quietly amid rule changes
Mercedes technical director James Allison says the team are ready for the "new challenge" of the regulations changes.
Who made the grade? Ranking F1's class of 2020
McLaren still years away from matching Mercedes
McLaren is still years from closing the gap to Formula One champions Mercedes and runners-up Red Bull despite enjoying its best season since 2012, according to team principal Andreas Seidl.
