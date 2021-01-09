Customize ESPN

Why Perez was the right choice for Red Bull

Sergio Perez was an unconventional but logical decision for Red Bull and could help the team take the fight to Mercedes in 2021, writes Laurence Edmondson.

23dLaurence Edmondson
Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Hamilton: Perez makes Red Bull a bigger threat in 2021

Lewis Hamilton said he is "so happy" to see Sergio Perez earn an opportunity with Red Bull, which he says will put the team in a stronger position to fight for wins in 2021.

22dESPN

FORMULA ONE

2021 SEASON

F1's 23-race 2021 schedule

Formula One's 23-race schedule for 2021, featuring a new race in Saudi Arabia, has been given the official stamp of approval by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.

61dESPN

Sao Paulo's Interlagos to keep F1 race until 2025

Formula One has confirmed the Brazilian Grand Prix will remain at Sao Paulo's Interlagos until 2025, rebranded as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

24dESPN

F1's attempt to end domination does Mercedes a favour - Allison

Mercedes is hoping to use Formula One's plans to level the playing field among teams in the coming years as motivation to continue its period of domination into the next decade.

25dLaurence Edmondson
Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

How are Mercedes continuing to innovate in F1?

Mercedes technical director James Allison on why the performance group are so key to the team's continued success.

25d
2:28

Allison: Mercedes won't go quietly amid rule changes

Mercedes technical director James Allison says the team are ready for the "new challenge" of the regulations changes.

25d
2:58

