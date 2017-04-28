Draft Information

  • April 27 - 29, Coverage: ESPN/ESPN2


    • Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
    • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
    • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon ET

    Location: Philadelphia Art Museum Steps

NFL Draft Rankings

  • Mel Kiper's Top 300 prospects

    Check out Mel Kiper's final rankings of the best prospects in the 2017 draft. They go much deeper than his usual 25. This one goes to 300. Insider

Draft History

On The Clock
New York Jets
Round 1, Pick 6

Needs

  • QB
  • S
  • C
  • TE
  • CB
2016 Record: 5-11, 4th in AFC East
Next Pick
Round 2, Pick 7

Best Available

S
Jamal AdamsJ. Adams
6'0"214 lbsLSULSU
1POS RK
2OVR RK
94GRADE

Best Fit

CB
Marshon LattimoreM. Lattimore
6'0"193 lbsOhio StateOSU
1POS RK
6OVR RK
92GRADE

Previous Pick

Round 1, Pick 5

WR
Corey DavisC. Davis
6'3"209 lbsWestern MichiganWMU
2POS RK
15OVR RK
91GRADE

Next Pick

Round 1, Pick 7

Needs

  • OT
  • OG
  • S
  • DT
  • CB
2016 Record: 5-11, 4th in AFC West

