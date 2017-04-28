Draft Information
April 27 - 29, Coverage: ESPN/ESPN2
• Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon ET Location: Philadelphia Art Museum Steps
Check out Mel Kiper's final rankings of the best prospects in the 2017 draft. They go much deeper than his usual 25. This one goes to 300.
The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears swapped the Nos. 2 and 3 picks in the NFL draft, and the Bears used the second selection on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina
Titans surprise by taking WR Corey Davis No. 5 overall. I really like him, and have him ranked 15th on my board. This is their biggest need, but they also have a big hole at cornerback, and Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore (No. 6 overall player) was still on the board.
Ravens have to be stunned that Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis was drafted No. 5 overall. Baltimore's choices for wide receiver at No. 16 has dwindled to Clemson's Mike Williams and Washington's John Ross. Will either slip past next 11 picks?
UNC head coach Larry Fedora was present at the 2017 NFL draft to support his former QB Mitchell Trubisky. (Photo Courtesy: @TarHeelFootball/Twitter)
Titans are basically trolling the Rams. With their No. 5 overall pick, they reached on Corey Davis, a wide receiver the Rams would've loved.
The Jacksonville Jaguars take Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
After being drafted No. 1 overall, Myles Garrett wants to tell Browns fans that "big things are coming" and admits that he's most excited to meet Ben Roethlisberger this upcoming season.
In what Field Yates calls a surprise move, the Chicago Bears trade up one spot to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Cleveland Browns select Myles Garrett with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Jaguars have selected Leonard Fournette with the No. 4 overall pick, hoping the former LSU star RB can help a backfield that has managed a league-low 57 rushing TDs since 2010.
With the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett who Field Yates believes is a franchise-changing player.