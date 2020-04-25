Round 5, Pick 26
Needs
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- RB
- S
Best Available
Round 5, Pick 26
Round 5, Pick 26
Needs
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- RB
- S
Best Fit
Round 5, Pick 26
Round 5, Pick 26
Needs
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- RB
- S
• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25, Noon ET Location: Bristol, CT
• Pros and cons for every first-round pick • Kiper's top 300 and position rankings • McShay's top 300 and position rankings • Fantasy football reaction for the top picks • Kiper's favorite prospects at every position • Inside the draft class: 50 facts to know • Kiper and McShay pick superteams • Staff picks: Our favorite draft comps in this class
• 2019 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2018 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2017 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2016 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2015 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2014 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2013 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2012 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2011 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2010 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2009 - Picks | Player Rankings
Dawgs quarterback Jake Fromm draws from background, life experiences to prepare himself for life in the NFL spotlight.
Check out these highlights of former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm as his powerful arm leads him up the rankings in this year's draft.
Take a look at former Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus in these highlights as he dips and dodges his way to goal lines and into the NFL draft.
The Philadelphia Eagles are trading for San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Eagles and 49ers flipped sixth-round picks, with Philadelphia also getting Goodwin, according to a source.
The Patriots tapped Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger, a hybrid safety and linebacker, with their first 2020 draft pick at No. 37 overall.
Check out highlights from Texas' dynamic wide receiver Collin Johnson as he heads toward the 2020 NFL draft.