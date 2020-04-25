On The Clock
Houston Texans
Needs

  • CB
  • OLB
  • DT
  • RB
  • S
2019 Record: 10-6, 1st in AFC South
Next Pick
Best Available

OT
Trey AdamsT. Adams
6'8"318 lbsWashingtonWASH
9POS RK
73OVR RK
75GRADE

2019 Record: 10-6, 1st in AFC South

Best Fit

S
Geno StoneG. Stone
5'10"207 lbsIowaIOWA
9POS RK
116OVR RK
67GRADE

Draft History