NFL data set to be distributed to bookmakers

Official NFL data will be distributed to bookmakers for the first time and used to fuel the sports betting market in the United States and internationally through an expanded partnership with Sportradar announced Monday.

Live audiovisual NFL game feeds also will be supplied to sportsbooks in select international markets.

After decades strongly opposing the sports betting industry, the agreement with Sportradar, a prominent sports data provider, marks a significant shift in the NFL's position at the league level.

The deal gives Sportradar exclusive rights to distribute real-time, play-by-play data and the NFL's proprietary Next Gen Stats player tracking data. Sportradar also will provide the NFL with integrity services to monitor betting on league events.

"Sportradar has been an excellent partner the last four years and has provided the league, our teams, and media marketplace with innovative data products," Hans Schroeder, executive vice president and chief operating officer for NFL Media, said in the release announcing the deal. "We look forward to working with Sportradar to deliver fast, accurate official league data that will innovate and improve experiences for our fans across platforms."

Sportradar also distributes data for the NBA and Major League Baseball and has been partners with the NFL since 2015. Sportradar works with sportsbooks in Europe, the U.S. and Central and Latin America.

ESPN and Sportradar also have been partners for data.

"We are thrilled to become NFL's exclusive data distribution partner, undoubtedly one of the most important partnerships in Sportradar's history," Carsten Koerl, Sportradar chief executive officer, said in the release. "We are confident we will maximize our strong partnership with the NFL and deliver ground-breaking products across the gaming, fantasy and the media worlds. As the unequivocal global leader in sports data, we are ideally positioned to support the NFL in providing innovative products to enhance the way fans experience the game."