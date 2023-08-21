The Royals and Cardinals have gone to closer-by-committees, making it tough to extract fantasy value from either bullpen. (1:55)

Latest fantasy baseball bullpen updates

Team-by-team fantasy baseball bullpens

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Closer: Paul Sewald

Primary setup: Kevin Ginkel

Keep an eye on: Scott McGough

ATLANTA BRAVES

Closer: Raisel Iglesias

Primary setup: A.J. Minter

Keep an eye on: Joe Jimenez

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Closer: Felix Bautista

Primary setup: Yennier Cano

Keep an eye on: Shintaro Fujinami

BOSTON RED SOX

Closer: Kenley Jansen

Primary setup: Chris Martin

Keep an eye on: John Schreiber

CHICAGO CUBS

Closer: Adbert Alzolay

Primary setup: Mark Leiter Jr.

Keep an eye on: Julian Merryweather

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

Closer: Gregory Santos

Primary setup: Aaron Bummer

Keep an eye on: Bryan Shaw

August 14: Liam Hendriks succumbed to season-ending Tommy John surgery on Aug. 2, leaving the White Sox to fend with what they have in the ninth inning. Santos has a pair of saves since the team traded Kendall Graveman at the deadline, as well as a 1.86 ERA in eight appearances since the All-Star break. He should receive the bulk of the save chances going forward.

CINCINNATI REDS

Closer: Alexis Diaz

Primary setup: Lucas Sims

Keep an eye on: Ian Gibaut

CLEVELAND INDIANS

Closer: Emmanuel Clase

Primary setup: Trevor Stephan

Keep an eye on: Eli Morgan

COLORADO ROCKIES

Closer: Justin Lawrence

Primary setup: Daniel Bard

Keep an eye on: Matt Koch

DETROIT TIGERS

Co-closers: Jason Foley, Alex Lange

Primary setup: Beau Brieske

August 14: Four different Tigers relievers have saved games for them in August, as Lange has struggled to the tine of a 3.38 ERA and 27% walk rate in 13 appearances since the beginning of July. Consider this a full-fledged closer by committee, in which Foley, Brieske, Lange, Cisnero and Tyler Holton are all under consideration for the ninth inning.

HOUSTON ASTROS

Closer: Ryan Pressly

Primary setup: Hector Neris

Keep an eye on: Bryan Abreu

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Closer-by-committee: Carlos Hernandez, Austin Cox, Dylan Coleman, Taylor Clarke

August 14: The Royals have had just one traditional ninth inning save chance in August, and it went to Cox. Hernandez, meanwhile, has had a pair of poor outings among his five in the month so far, signaling that this is once again a closer-by-committee situation. Hernandez, Cox, Coleman and Clarke could all be involved in the ninth inning.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

Closer: Carlos Estevez

Primary setup: Reynaldo Lopez

Keep an eye on: Matt Moore

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Closer: Evan Phillips

Primary setup: Brusdar Graterol

Keep an eye on: Caleb Ferguson

MIAMI MARLINS

Closer: David Robertson

Primary setup: Tanner Scott

Keep an eye on: Andrew Nardi

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

Closer: Devin Williams

Primary setup: Joel Payamps

Keep an eye on: Elvis Peguero

MINNESOTA TWINS

Closer: Jhoan Duran

Primary setup: Griffin Jax

Keep an eye on: Emilio Pagan

NEW YORK METS

Co-closers: Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley

Primary setup: Drew Smith

NEW YORK YANKEES

Closer: Clay Holmes

Primary setup: Wandy Peralta

Keep an eye on: Tommy Kahnle

August 14: The Yankees seem to be stretching Michael King out for either a bulk relief or starting role, granting him 35 and 41 pitches in his two most recent appearances. Despite Holmes' miserable outing on Aug. 13, he appears to still be the team's ninth-inning choice, with Peralta and Kahnle setting him up.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Closer: Trevor May

Primary setup: Lucas Erceg

Keep an eye on: Kirby Snead

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Closer: Craig Kimbrel

Primary setup: Gregory Soto

Keep an eye on: Seranthony Dominguez

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

Closer: David Bednar

Primary setup: Colin Holderman

Keep an eye on: Dauri Moreta

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

Co-closers: Giovanny Gallegos, JoJo Romero

Primary setup: Drew VerHagen

August 14: Gallegos has a save, two holds and a 2.08 ERA in his four appearances since the trade of Jordan Hicks, while Romero has two saves of his own, a hold and a 3.38 ERA in his six games since that same transaction. Gallegos is probably logically the stronger bet for save chances between the two, but there are signals that this is a matchups-driven closer partnership.

SAN DIEGO PADRES

Closer: Josh Hader

Primary setup: Robert Suarez

Keep an eye on: Scott Barlow

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Closer: Camilo Doval

Primary setup: Tyler Rogers

Keep an eye on: Taylor Rogers

SEATTLE MARINERS

Closer: Andres Munoz

Primary setup: Matt Brash

Keep an eye on: Justin Topa

TAMPA BAY RAYS

Closer: Pete Fairbanks

Primary setup: Jason Adam

Keep an eye on: Colin Poche

TEXAS RANGERS

Closer: Will Smith

Primary setup: Aroldis Chapman

Keep an eye on: Josh Sborz

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Closer: Jordan Romano

Primary setup: Jordan Hicks

Keep an eye on: Erik Swanson

August 15: The Blue Jays activated Romano on Aug. 15, and will presumably immediately reinstall him as their closer. Hicks and Swanson will return to a share of the primary setup chores.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Closer: Kyle Finnegan

Primary setup: Hunter Harvey

Keep an eye on: Jordan Weems

KEY: "Closer" is either that team's officially designated closer, or the pitcher most likely to get the team's next save chance. Teams can be listed with "Co-closers" or "Closer-by-committee." "Primary setup" is the pitcher next-most likely to take over if something happens to the closer, the top holds-getter and the one who might get any save chances on the closer's nights off. "Keep an eye on" is another reliever who could provide a decent number of holds or eventually graduate into the closer role. Notes beneath each team's depth chart, which have date stamps, provide detail on teams' closer situations that might have an unusual wrinkle, like an injury to the typical closer requiring a short term fill-in, or to explain closer partnerships.