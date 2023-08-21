        <
        >

          Fantasy Baseball Closer Chart

          play
          The Royals and Cardinals have gone to closer-by-committees. (1:55)

          The Royals and Cardinals have gone to closer-by-committees, making it tough to extract fantasy value from either bullpen. (1:55)

          • Fantasy Staff
          Aug 21, 2023, 05:32 PM ET

          Latest fantasy baseball bullpen updates

          Team-by-team fantasy baseball bullpens

          ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
          Closer: Paul Sewald
          Primary setup: Kevin Ginkel
          Keep an eye on: Scott McGough

          ATLANTA BRAVES
          Closer: Raisel Iglesias
          Primary setup: A.J. Minter
          Keep an eye on: Joe Jimenez

          BALTIMORE ORIOLES
          Closer: Felix Bautista
          Primary setup: Yennier Cano
          Keep an eye on: Shintaro Fujinami

          BOSTON RED SOX
          Closer: Kenley Jansen
          Primary setup: Chris Martin
          Keep an eye on: John Schreiber

          CHICAGO CUBS
          Closer: Adbert Alzolay
          Primary setup: Mark Leiter Jr.
          Keep an eye on: Julian Merryweather

          CHICAGO WHITE SOX
          Closer: Gregory Santos
          Primary setup: Aaron Bummer
          Keep an eye on: Bryan Shaw

          August 14: Liam Hendriks succumbed to season-ending Tommy John surgery on Aug. 2, leaving the White Sox to fend with what they have in the ninth inning. Santos has a pair of saves since the team traded Kendall Graveman at the deadline, as well as a 1.86 ERA in eight appearances since the All-Star break. He should receive the bulk of the save chances going forward.

          CINCINNATI REDS
          Closer: Alexis Diaz
          Primary setup: Lucas Sims
          Keep an eye on: Ian Gibaut

          CLEVELAND INDIANS
          Closer: Emmanuel Clase
          Primary setup: Trevor Stephan
          Keep an eye on: Eli Morgan

          COLORADO ROCKIES
          Closer: Justin Lawrence
          Primary setup: Daniel Bard
          Keep an eye on: Matt Koch

          DETROIT TIGERS
          Co-closers: Jason Foley, Alex Lange
          Primary setup: Beau Brieske

          August 14: Four different Tigers relievers have saved games for them in August, as Lange has struggled to the tine of a 3.38 ERA and 27% walk rate in 13 appearances since the beginning of July. Consider this a full-fledged closer by committee, in which Foley, Brieske, Lange, Cisnero and Tyler Holton are all under consideration for the ninth inning.

          HOUSTON ASTROS
          Closer: Ryan Pressly
          Primary setup: Hector Neris
          Keep an eye on: Bryan Abreu

          KANSAS CITY ROYALS
          Closer-by-committee: Carlos Hernandez, Austin Cox, Dylan Coleman, Taylor Clarke

          August 14: The Royals have had just one traditional ninth inning save chance in August, and it went to Cox. Hernandez, meanwhile, has had a pair of poor outings among his five in the month so far, signaling that this is once again a closer-by-committee situation. Hernandez, Cox, Coleman and Clarke could all be involved in the ninth inning.

          LOS ANGELES ANGELS
          Closer: Carlos Estevez
          Primary setup: Reynaldo Lopez
          Keep an eye on: Matt Moore

          LOS ANGELES DODGERS
          Closer: Evan Phillips
          Primary setup: Brusdar Graterol
          Keep an eye on: Caleb Ferguson

          MIAMI MARLINS
          Closer: David Robertson
          Primary setup: Tanner Scott
          Keep an eye on: Andrew Nardi

          MILWAUKEE BREWERS
          Closer: Devin Williams
          Primary setup: Joel Payamps
          Keep an eye on: Elvis Peguero

          MINNESOTA TWINS
          Closer: Jhoan Duran
          Primary setup: Griffin Jax
          Keep an eye on: Emilio Pagan

          NEW YORK METS
          Co-closers: Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley
          Primary setup: Drew Smith

          NEW YORK YANKEES
          Closer: Clay Holmes
          Primary setup: Wandy Peralta
          Keep an eye on: Tommy Kahnle

          August 14: The Yankees seem to be stretching Michael King out for either a bulk relief or starting role, granting him 35 and 41 pitches in his two most recent appearances. Despite Holmes' miserable outing on Aug. 13, he appears to still be the team's ninth-inning choice, with Peralta and Kahnle setting him up.

          OAKLAND ATHLETICS
          Closer: Trevor May
          Primary setup: Lucas Erceg
          Keep an eye on: Kirby Snead

          PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
          Closer: Craig Kimbrel
          Primary setup: Gregory Soto
          Keep an eye on: Seranthony Dominguez

          PITTSBURGH PIRATES
          Closer: David Bednar
          Primary setup: Colin Holderman
          Keep an eye on: Dauri Moreta

          ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
          Co-closers: Giovanny Gallegos, JoJo Romero
          Primary setup: Drew VerHagen

          August 14: Gallegos has a save, two holds and a 2.08 ERA in his four appearances since the trade of Jordan Hicks, while Romero has two saves of his own, a hold and a 3.38 ERA in his six games since that same transaction. Gallegos is probably logically the stronger bet for save chances between the two, but there are signals that this is a matchups-driven closer partnership.

          SAN DIEGO PADRES
          Closer: Josh Hader
          Primary setup: Robert Suarez
          Keep an eye on: Scott Barlow

          SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
          Closer: Camilo Doval
          Primary setup: Tyler Rogers
          Keep an eye on: Taylor Rogers

          SEATTLE MARINERS
          Closer: Andres Munoz
          Primary setup: Matt Brash
          Keep an eye on: Justin Topa

          TAMPA BAY RAYS
          Closer: Pete Fairbanks
          Primary setup: Jason Adam
          Keep an eye on: Colin Poche

          TEXAS RANGERS
          Closer: Will Smith
          Primary setup: Aroldis Chapman
          Keep an eye on: Josh Sborz

          TORONTO BLUE JAYS
          Closer: Jordan Romano
          Primary setup: Jordan Hicks
          Keep an eye on: Erik Swanson

          August 15: The Blue Jays activated Romano on Aug. 15, and will presumably immediately reinstall him as their closer. Hicks and Swanson will return to a share of the primary setup chores.

          WASHINGTON NATIONALS
          Closer: Kyle Finnegan
          Primary setup: Hunter Harvey
          Keep an eye on: Jordan Weems

          KEY: "Closer" is either that team's officially designated closer, or the pitcher most likely to get the team's next save chance. Teams can be listed with "Co-closers" or "Closer-by-committee." "Primary setup" is the pitcher next-most likely to take over if something happens to the closer, the top holds-getter and the one who might get any save chances on the closer's nights off. "Keep an eye on" is another reliever who could provide a decent number of holds or eventually graduate into the closer role. Notes beneath each team's depth chart, which have date stamps, provide detail on teams' closer situations that might have an unusual wrinkle, like an injury to the typical closer requiring a short term fill-in, or to explain closer partnerships.