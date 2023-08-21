Latest fantasy baseball bullpen updates
Jordan Romano was activated by the Blue Jays and will presumably reclaim his closer role. (August 15)
The Tigers appear to have shifted to a closer-by-committee, from which any of Jason Foley, Beau Brieske, Alex Lange, Tyler Holton or Jose Cisnero could receive save chances. (August 14)
Giovanny Gallegos and JoJo Romero have split the Cardinals' saves since the Jordan Hicks trade, signaling a matchups-driven partnership of the closing chores. (August 14)
Team-by-team fantasy baseball bullpens
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
Closer: Paul Sewald
Primary setup: Kevin Ginkel
Keep an eye on: Scott McGough
ATLANTA BRAVES
Closer: Raisel Iglesias
Primary setup: A.J. Minter
Keep an eye on: Joe Jimenez
BALTIMORE ORIOLES
Closer: Felix Bautista
Primary setup: Yennier Cano
Keep an eye on: Shintaro Fujinami
BOSTON RED SOX
Closer: Kenley Jansen
Primary setup: Chris Martin
Keep an eye on: John Schreiber
CHICAGO CUBS
Closer: Adbert Alzolay
Primary setup: Mark Leiter Jr.
Keep an eye on: Julian Merryweather
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Closer: Gregory Santos
Primary setup: Aaron Bummer
Keep an eye on: Bryan Shaw
August 14: Liam Hendriks succumbed to season-ending Tommy John surgery on Aug. 2, leaving the White Sox to fend with what they have in the ninth inning. Santos has a pair of saves since the team traded Kendall Graveman at the deadline, as well as a 1.86 ERA in eight appearances since the All-Star break. He should receive the bulk of the save chances going forward.
CINCINNATI REDS
Closer: Alexis Diaz
Primary setup: Lucas Sims
Keep an eye on: Ian Gibaut
CLEVELAND INDIANS
Closer: Emmanuel Clase
Primary setup: Trevor Stephan
Keep an eye on: Eli Morgan
COLORADO ROCKIES
Closer: Justin Lawrence
Primary setup: Daniel Bard
Keep an eye on: Matt Koch
DETROIT TIGERS
Co-closers: Jason Foley, Alex Lange
Primary setup: Beau Brieske
August 14: Four different Tigers relievers have saved games for them in August, as Lange has struggled to the tine of a 3.38 ERA and 27% walk rate in 13 appearances since the beginning of July. Consider this a full-fledged closer by committee, in which Foley, Brieske, Lange, Cisnero and Tyler Holton are all under consideration for the ninth inning.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Closer: Ryan Pressly
Primary setup: Hector Neris
Keep an eye on: Bryan Abreu
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
Closer-by-committee: Carlos Hernandez, Austin Cox, Dylan Coleman, Taylor Clarke
August 14: The Royals have had just one traditional ninth inning save chance in August, and it went to Cox. Hernandez, meanwhile, has had a pair of poor outings among his five in the month so far, signaling that this is once again a closer-by-committee situation. Hernandez, Cox, Coleman and Clarke could all be involved in the ninth inning.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
Closer: Carlos Estevez
Primary setup: Reynaldo Lopez
Keep an eye on: Matt Moore
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Closer: Evan Phillips
Primary setup: Brusdar Graterol
Keep an eye on: Caleb Ferguson
MIAMI MARLINS
Closer: David Robertson
Primary setup: Tanner Scott
Keep an eye on: Andrew Nardi
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Closer: Devin Williams
Primary setup: Joel Payamps
Keep an eye on: Elvis Peguero
MINNESOTA TWINS
Closer: Jhoan Duran
Primary setup: Griffin Jax
Keep an eye on: Emilio Pagan
NEW YORK METS
Co-closers: Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley
Primary setup: Drew Smith
NEW YORK YANKEES
Closer: Clay Holmes
Primary setup: Wandy Peralta
Keep an eye on: Tommy Kahnle
August 14: The Yankees seem to be stretching Michael King out for either a bulk relief or starting role, granting him 35 and 41 pitches in his two most recent appearances. Despite Holmes' miserable outing on Aug. 13, he appears to still be the team's ninth-inning choice, with Peralta and Kahnle setting him up.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Closer: Trevor May
Primary setup: Lucas Erceg
Keep an eye on: Kirby Snead
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Closer: Craig Kimbrel
Primary setup: Gregory Soto
Keep an eye on: Seranthony Dominguez
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
Closer: David Bednar
Primary setup: Colin Holderman
Keep an eye on: Dauri Moreta
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
Co-closers: Giovanny Gallegos, JoJo Romero
Primary setup: Drew VerHagen
August 14: Gallegos has a save, two holds and a 2.08 ERA in his four appearances since the trade of Jordan Hicks, while Romero has two saves of his own, a hold and a 3.38 ERA in his six games since that same transaction. Gallegos is probably logically the stronger bet for save chances between the two, but there are signals that this is a matchups-driven closer partnership.
SAN DIEGO PADRES
Closer: Josh Hader
Primary setup: Robert Suarez
Keep an eye on: Scott Barlow
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Closer: Camilo Doval
Primary setup: Tyler Rogers
Keep an eye on: Taylor Rogers
SEATTLE MARINERS
Closer: Andres Munoz
Primary setup: Matt Brash
Keep an eye on: Justin Topa
TAMPA BAY RAYS
Closer: Pete Fairbanks
Primary setup: Jason Adam
Keep an eye on: Colin Poche
TEXAS RANGERS
Closer: Will Smith
Primary setup: Aroldis Chapman
Keep an eye on: Josh Sborz
TORONTO BLUE JAYS
Closer: Jordan Romano
Primary setup: Jordan Hicks
Keep an eye on: Erik Swanson
August 15: The Blue Jays activated Romano on Aug. 15, and will presumably immediately reinstall him as their closer. Hicks and Swanson will return to a share of the primary setup chores.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS
Closer: Kyle Finnegan
Primary setup: Hunter Harvey
Keep an eye on: Jordan Weems
KEY: "Closer" is either that team's officially designated closer, or the pitcher most likely to get the team's next save chance. Teams can be listed with "Co-closers" or "Closer-by-committee." "Primary setup" is the pitcher next-most likely to take over if something happens to the closer, the top holds-getter and the one who might get any save chances on the closer's nights off. "Keep an eye on" is another reliever who could provide a decent number of holds or eventually graduate into the closer role. Notes beneath each team's depth chart, which have date stamps, provide detail on teams' closer situations that might have an unusual wrinkle, like an injury to the typical closer requiring a short term fill-in, or to explain closer partnerships.