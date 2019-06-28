Source: Rays calling up two-way player McKay

The Tampa Bay Rays needed nine pitchers and 18 innings to get past the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Thursday.

Now, they're set to call on one of the game's top prospects to help.

Brendan McKay, a two-way player who's been pitching and serving as a designated hitter in the minors, will be called up by the Rays to start Saturday's game against the Rangers, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

McKay was the fourth overall pick out of Louisville in the 2017 draft. He started his professional career playing first base in addition to pitching and hitting. However, the Rays took his first baseman's glove away this year in an effort to simplify his focus.

The 23-year-old left-hander has split time between Double-A and Triple-A this season. For Double-A Montgomery, he went 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA, striking out 62 in 41⅔ innings. He was promoted to Durham last month, and since then he has gone 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA, striking out 26 in 25 innings spanning five appearances (four starts).

His most recent appearance came June 22, when he allowed one run on three hits over five innings in a no decision against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

And at the plate, after scuffling at Double-A, McKay is slashing .265/.400/.551 with four home runs at Triple-A.

McKay was ranked No. 14 on ESPN Insider Keith Law's preseason list of top 100 prospects.