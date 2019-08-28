Verlander gets heated with ump, ejected in 6th

Justin Verlander voices his displeasure about calls made by plate umpire Pat Hoberg and is ejected for the outburst. (0:30)

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was ejected from Tuesday night's 15-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning.

With one out and the Astros leading 9-0, Verlander yelled at home plate umpire Pat Hoberg after a 2-2 pitch to Tommy Pham was called a ball. Pham doubled to center field on Verlander's next pitch.

After the hit, Verlander yelled at Hoberg at least three times before he was ejected as Pham reached second base.

Verlander continued to jaw at Hoberg while he walked off the field and after he reached the dugout. Manager A.J. Hinch came on the field and talked to Hoberg for a couple of minutes before Brad Peacock took over for Verlander and play resumed.

"I didn't really think it was warranted," Verlander said after the game. "I think as an umpire, Pat needs to understand this is an emotional game. Sometimes when things don't go your way, you kinda let the umpire know it. I thought I did it about as respectful a way [as] I could with where my emotions were at. As the play was developing, I told him I thought it was a strike. He told me he thought it was ball. Went back a forth a little bit. Turned my back and expressed one more time I didn't think it was outside. Probably could have better language when I said that.

"In my history with umpires, I'm turning my back to the situation. I'm trying to just kinda vent at this point. I never called him a name. I never said anything egregious to him. Just expressed my displeasure with the call on the field."

Verlander allowed four hits and struck out four in 5⅓ innings. He is 16-5 with a 2.69 ERA and leads the majors in innings (184.0) and strikeouts (243).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.