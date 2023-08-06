Star infielders Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson were ejected in the sixth inning of Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox after they engaged in a fight at second base.

Ramirez slid into second base, completing an RBI double that trimmed the White Sox lead to 5-1 at Progressive Field. And as Ramirez touched the bag, hands first, he slid trough the legs of Anderson in front of second base umpire Malachi Moore.

Anderson looked down at Ramirez, who held out his hand as if to see if his opponent might help him up. He did not, and when both gained their balance on their feet, they squared up to fight.

Punches were exchanged as teammates and coaches arrived on the scene, and Ramirez knocked Anderson to the ground with a right hand.

Both managers, Cleveland's Terry Francona and Chicago's Pedro Grifol, were also ejected, as was Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh.

Anderson, who was led to the dugout by his teammates and forced down the steps, eventually returned to the scrum, before being surrounded by teammates again.