Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray will miss extended time due to a right hamstring strain, coach Michael Malone announced ahead of Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Murray suffered the injury early in Saturday's win over the Chicago Bulls. He has been dealing with hamstring tightness since training camp.

Malone didn't offer a timetable for Murray's return but said it's "not a one or two game injury" and that he would be out for "the perceivable future."

Reggie Jackson started for Murray in the second half against the Bulls, but Malone said replacing Murray's minutes and production will be "by committee."

Murray is averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 assists this season for the Nuggets, who enter Monday night 6-1 atop the Western Conference.