Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a motor vehicle in Center City, Philadelphia and taken to a local hospital in stable condition on Saturday night, a Sixers spokesman told ESPN.

Representatives from the team, including 76ers president Daryl Morey, are with Oubre at the hospital. He is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, which aren't considered to be season-ending, the spokesman said. Local authorities are investigating the incident.

The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence in downtown Philadelphia when he was struck. No additional information about his injuries or about the accident was immediately available.

Oubre, 27, joined the Sixers from the Charlotte Hornets on a one-year deal in September. He is averaging 16.3 points and shooting 50% from the field this season for Philadelphia. He has been playing as well as ever in his nine seasons in the NBA for the Sixers this season, including starting after P.J. Tucker left in the James Harden trade.

The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps and The Associated Press contributed to this report.