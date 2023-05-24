F1 racing guide: What is DRS? What do flags mean? More facts

There's more to Formula One than just being the fastest driver.

Every race is a showcase of F1's technical side and the rules that dictate grand prix racing. This can be intricate and difficult to understand. Maybe you're new to the sport and have questions about what happens on race day.

How does the Drag Reduction System work and why does it help overtaking? What do the different flags mean? What's the difference between a Safety Car and a Virtual Safety Car?

We've created this handy visual guide to explain everything you need to know for an F1 weekend.

Check out the full guide here.