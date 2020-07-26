Customize ESPN
LIVE: Premier League final day action
Chelsea, Man United and Leicester are all able to qualify for the Champions League's last two spots, while two of Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth will be relegated. Follow live.
MLS IS BACK HIGHLIGHTS
Akindele sends Orlando City to MLS is Back quarterfinals
Union edge past Revolution to reach last eight
Santos shows dance moves after putting Philly ahead
Montreal defensive error gives Orlando the lead
Questionable offside call denies Orlando
TRANSFER RUMOURS
LIVE Transfer Talk: Messi makes plea to bring Leeds' Bielsa to Barca
Lionel Messi has had it with Barca boss Quique Setien and wants the club to bring in Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.
How Bellingham compares to Sancho, Sterling at 17
Julien Laurens says the sky's the limit for the potential talent of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.
Lowe: Bale's Madrid stance 'sad' on many levels
Sid Lowe says Gareth Bale choosing money over playing time is sad to see for football.
Can Chelsea afford Havertz this transfer window?
It's no secret that Chelsea want the Leverkusen star, but can they afford him?
TRANSFERS
Transfer window preview: Chelsea to land Havertz? United to sign Sancho?
This summer's transfer window is going to be unlike any other, but clubs across Europe have had plenty of thinking time. Who will come in? Who will go?
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS is Back round of 16: Who'll reach the quarterfinals?
As the only team to win all three of its games in the group stage, is Columbus tournament favorite? And what will happen when Seattle faces LAFC? The knockout rounds are upon us.
Group review: Atlanta among the teams to disappoint
The drama has been high in Orlando, where the bubble has held but several top teams have struggled.
Daly inspires Houston to Challenge Cup final
The Dash don't have a rich history, but Houston has found an identity worthy of a team playing for the NWSL championship against Chicago on Sunday.
Brentford close on Premier League dream, but don't call it 'Moneyball'
The tiny West London club have risen from nowhere over the past decade to be three games from the Premier League. And they've done it their own way.
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
What finishing in the Premier League top four would mean
Man United, Chelsea and Leicester are fighting for the last two Champions League spots on Sunday. The financial and football implications for each are intriguing.
- Bruce Arena gets red card as Philly eliminate Revs
- La Liga promotion decider off due to COVID-19
- Sources: Utd eye Coman as Sancho alternative
- Zaha would relish move away from Palace - coach
- Napoli beat Sassuolo after four goals ruled out
- Sources: Loader set to join Porto for free
- Lampard: Liverpool coaching staff crossed a line
Juventus 'will get the job done' vs. Sampdoria
ICYMI: The latest from Europe's top leagues
Missed anything? Then you need ESPN FC's one-stop shop for everything you need to know from England, Spain, Italy and Germany.
Numbers that show how good Pulisic has been
The American's form in his first Chelsea season has been so good that his statistics compare him favorably to top Premier League stars.
Ranking soccer's greatest kits of all-time
With the help of ESPN's soccer writers and editors from around the globe, we have gone through the years to rank the 101 best kits.
Messi's rise to Barca legend, GOAT candidate
For more than 15 years, Lionel Messi has been scoring, assisting and winning countless trophies. But how has his game changed over time?
Oral history: USMNT's most famous moment
On its 10th anniversary, Landon Donovan and others relived the goal that beat Algeria and took the U.S. to the 2010 World Cup knockout rounds.
How Ronaldo became a goal-scoring machine
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a dominant force in England, Spain and Italy during his illustrious career. But how has his playing style altered?
My hidden journey: Thomas Beattie
I'm a brother, son, friend, former pro footballer, entrepreneur and annoyingly competitive lad. I'm a lot of things, and one of them is gay.
Battle of the Soccer Leagues!
Eight writers took on management duties to lead the world's top leagues in head-to-head showdowns. Who will emerge victorious?
Inside Gio Reyna's life at Borussia Dortmund
Claudio Reyna went to Germany at 21 and went on to become a USMNT legend. Now his son Gio, 17, is doing the same.
What a title would mean to Liverpool fans
From Jordan Henderson's barber to lifelong season-ticket holders, supporters are ready to party. But has coronavirus affected their joy?
The worst Premier League transfers of all-time
Look away now, Fernando Torres, Mario Balotelli and Bebe; Bill Barnwell is back to reveal the worst moves in Premier League history.
Mbappe, Sancho lead 36 best under-21 stars
Welcome to the next generation! Players from 15 countries and seven leagues are named by Tor-Kristian Karlsen, a former scout.
Reliving the 'Wild West' of MLS's first season
In 25 seasons since the league began, MLS has come a long way. We reflect upon the its early days with those who were there.
The Top 50 Premier League transfers of all-time
Bill Barnwell's rank of the best moves since the league's launch features legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard and Thierry Henry.
The Thai pop star who owns Beckham's boots
Imagine not one unseen Picasso, but an entire exhibition. Meet Sattawat Sethakorn and his potentially million-dollar collection of memorabilia.
Henry tries to resurrect coaching career in MLS
After a legendary career as a player, Thierry Henry made a rough start to life as a manager. In Montreal, he seeks improvement.
The Misery Index
There are unhappy and frustrated fans everywhere, but these 10 teams have had it particularly rough.
Players control Barcelona, not managers
Barcelona's hire of Quique Setien reveals who really holds the power at the Camp Nou: Lionel Messi and his teammates.
ESPN FC 100
Here are the top 100 players and managers in men's soccer, as rated by our experts.
Experience MLS like a die-hard fan
Take a trip across the country for a look at the raucous fans who make some of the best matchday atmospheres in American pro sports.
Sancho will be the next superstar - on his terms
From playing in the streets of south London to the cusp of worldwide stardom, Jadon Sancho has always done things his own way.
ESPN FC Ultimate XI: Our unbeatable line-up!
Imagine for a minute that you own a soccer team and have unlimited resources and sky-high goals. If money were no object, what team would you build?
Adu: 'I'm not ready to give it up'
Once a teen phenom, Freddy Adu was supposed to save U.S. soccer. His career appeared to fizzle out, but he is not done yet.
Kane targets the Premier League, then the NFL
The world's best striker has his sights set on an NFL career. Why can't he make it happen?
