Hamilton: I'll never stop pushing for equality

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he will never stop pushing in the fight for equality. .

Hamilton led F1's pre-race demonstrations promoting equality in 2020, kneeling ahead of every race with a group of other drivers. Thirteen of the 20 drivers knelt throughout the year.

Hamilton will continue using his platform to promote that message and has called on others to consider what else they could be doing.

Posting to Instagram, he wrote: "Black Lives Matter. Last year some of us took a knee in support of equality which I am proud of. My question is, what's next?

Lewis Hamilton knelt ahead of every F1 race in 2020. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"The inequities within our sport and within the world persist. Change is still needed. We must keep pushing to hold ourselves and others accountable. We have to keep striving for equality for all, in order to continue to see true and lasting change in our world.

"As long as I have air in my lungs, I will continue to fight for change in everything I do. I will work to create pathways and opportunities for kids of colour, within sciences, engineering and creative disciplines.

"Let's keep pushing. What are you committed to?"

That pre-race event will be adapted to include broader support for "sustainability, diversity and inclusion and community" in 2021.