Giants activate catcher Posey (hamstring) off IL

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants activated catcher Buster Posey off the 10-day injured list on Wednesday before their game against the San Diego Padres.

Posey batted cleanup in manager Bruce Bochy's lineup, going 1-for-4 with a single in the eighth inning. The Giants won 4-2.

Posey missed eight games with a right hamstring injury sustained at the Baltimore Orioles on June 1.

The six-time All-Star also was out for six games in May with concussion symptoms.

Aramis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

