        <
        >

          Giants activate catcher Posey (hamstring) off IL

          1:06 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants activated catcher Buster Posey off the 10-day injured list on Wednesday before their game against the San Diego Padres.

          Posey batted cleanup in manager Bruce Bochy's lineup, going 1-for-4 with a single in the eighth inning. The Giants won 4-2.

          Posey missed eight games with a right hamstring injury sustained at the Baltimore Orioles on June 1.

          The six-time All-Star also was out for six games in May with concussion symptoms.

          Aramis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices