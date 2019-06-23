Rays reliever Castillo to IL, to be seen by docs

The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-handed reliever Diego Castillo on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder and sent him back to Tampa to get checked out by team doctors.

Castillo blew his first save of the season on Thursday when he allowed a game-ending three-run home run by the Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman and also took the loss on Saturday when he allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh against Oakland.

Manager Kevin Cash told reporters that a physical issue came up in his outing on Saturday night.

Castillo leads the Rays with seven saves this season but is 1-6 with a 3.93 ERA.

The Rays recalled right-hander Hunter Wood from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Wood was 1-1 with a save and a 2.11 ERA in 13 appearances earlier this season for the Rays.