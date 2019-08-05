Source: Cubs' Contreras (hamstring) out 4 weeks

Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras will miss four weeks with a strained right hamstring, a source tells ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Contreras was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, less than 24 hours after suffering the injury while running out a fly ball in Saturday's game against Milwaukee.

He had an MRI, which helped put a time frame on how long Contreras will be out.

The Cubs had a 1½-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central Division, going into Monday's games.

Contreras, 27, was batting .275 with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs this season. Victor Caratini figures to see the bulk of the playing time at catcher with Contreras sidelined.

This is the second trip to the IL in less than a month for Contreras, who was sidelined with a foot injury in mid-July -- an injury that prompted the Cubs to acquire catcher Martin Maldonado in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

The Cubs then traded Maldonado to the Houston Astros last week, once again leaving them with depth problems at the catching position. Catcher Taylor Davis was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding roster move Sunday.

The Cubs also on Monday are expected to call up right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood from Triple-A Iowa, with a corresponding roster move to be announced later.