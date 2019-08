New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman left his Wednesday start against the visiting Cleveland Indians after four innings with left hamstring tightness.

Stroman had given up one run with a walk and a strikeout before exiting. He was replaced to start the fifth by Jeurys Familia.

Stroman, who was acquired from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, came into Wednesday night's game 3-0 with a 5.17 ERA in three starts for the surging Mets.