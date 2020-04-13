Kansas sophomore Devon Dotson is entering the 2020 NBA draft.

"After careful consideration with my family and full support of my coaches, I have decided to enter the 2020 NBA draft and pursue my lifelong goal of being an NBA player," Dotson told ESPN on Monday. "This has been my ultimate dream, and my time at KU has prepared me. I intend to sign with an agent and remain in the draft. I would like to thank God, Coach Self and the entire coaching staff, my parents, KU support staff, teammates, Jayhawk Nation, and everyone for making these two years extremely special!"

Dotson, the No. 31 prospect in the ESPN Top 100, was one of the most productive players in college basketball this past season, leading the Big 12 in scoring and earning first-team All-Conference and second-team All-America honors. He averaged 18.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Jayhawks, who finished the season ranked first in the AP Top 25 and were likely to receive the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

"After testing last year, I believe I was able to show NBA teams that I impact winning in a variety of ways," Dotson said in an email. "I took on a greater leadership role as the point guard of the number one team in America. As the point guard, I was able to push and motivate my teammates in practice and games. I was able to show that I have creator and play-making ability in pick and roll, iso and open court situations leading the Big 12 in scoring and ranked fifth in assists. Lastly, I was able to show that I can make late clock and late game plays to create for myself and others."

Considered one of the quickest players in the college game, Dotson boosted his standing among NBA teams by improving his decision-making and efficiency this season.

"I can bring elite speed, explosiveness and change of pace to an NBA team early. I believe with the additional spacing that the NBA game provides, I will be able to put pressure on the defense with my speed and strength," he said. "Also, I believe that I will be able to initiate offense in the open court with my ability to changes ends quickly. Lastly, my toughness, speed and quick feet also translates well on defense allowing me to stay in front of opposing point guards."

Dotson said he currently is home with his family in Charlotte, North Carolina, working out daily in a makeshift gym in the garage and getting up shots in the driveway.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, but following worldwide suspensions of basketball activities amid the coronavirus outbreak, NBA teams are lobbying the league office to postpone the date to August in order to salvage the pre-draft process, ESPN reported Friday.

"There is a lot of uncertainty with the pre-draft process. It seems like it is changing daily," Dotson said. "My responsibility is to stay in shape and approach every day with the same aggressive mentality."

"The situation with COVID-19 has definitely impacted everyone," he added. "I am doing my part by being responsible and practicing social distancing and sheltering in place. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with everyone during this difficult time especially the essential workers. It does make this process different and I understand that sports is secondary to the health and safety of all, but I am attempting to navigate this process as respectfully as possible and be ready for anything that happens."