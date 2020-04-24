Draft History

Round 1, Pick 2

2019 Record: 3-13, 4th in NFC East
Next Pick
Best Available

DE
Chase YoungC. Young
6'5"264 lbsOhio StateOSU
1POS RK
1OVR RK
95GRADE

Best Fit

OLB
Isaiah SimmonsI. Simmons
6'4"238 lbsClemsonCLEM
1POS RK
4OVR RK
94GRADE

Needs

  • OT
  • OLB
  • CB
  • TE
  • RB
2019 Record: 3-13, 4th in NFC East

Previous Pick

Round 1, Pick 1

QB
Joe BurrowJ. Burrow
6'4"221 lbsLSULSU
1POS RK
2OVR RK
94GRADE

Next Pick

Round 1, Pick 3

Needs

  • DT
  • DE
  • CB
  • QB
  • OG
2019 Record: 3-12-1, 4th in NFC North