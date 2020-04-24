Scouts Inc.'s 2020 Draft Rankings
Draft History
Find coverage and results from recent drafts
• 2019 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2018 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2017 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2016 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2015 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2014 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2013 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2012 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2011 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2010 - Picks | Player Rankings • 2009 - Picks | Player Rankings
Round 1, Pick 2
Needs
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- TE
- RB
Best Available
Round 1, Pick 2
Round 1, Pick 2
Needs
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- TE
- RB
Best Fit
Round 1, Pick 2
Round 1, Pick 2
Needs
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- TE
- RB
Previous Pick
Round 1, Pick 1
Latest From The Draft
McShay's final NFL draft rankings: Top 300 prospects for 2020
Todd McShay provides his final ranking for the best 300 players in this year's draft class, plus a position-by-position breakdown.
Kiper's Top 300: Final 2020 NFL draft Big Board and position rankings
Mel Kiper updates his top 300 prospects overall in the 2020 NFL draft, plus ranks his best players at every position.
2020 NFL draft trade tracker: Every deal for a first-round pick
Follow along for every trade involving Day 1 NFL draft picks. Which teams made moves for first-rounders?
NFL draft: Live updated fantasy football reaction, projections
What should you expect from rookies like Joe Burrow, Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb? Mike Clay provides a fantasy breakdown of each skill-position pick from the first three rounds of the NFL draft.
Kiper: My favorite 2020 draft prospects at every position, from Burrow to Bartch
Who are Mel Kiper's guys in this draft class? Joe Burrow, for sure. The rest of the list isn't so obvious.
Draft Videos
Draft News
Cincinnati Bengals take Joe Burrow with No. 1 pick in NFL draft
Months of speculation ended on Thursday night when the Cincinnati Bengals selected former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.
Cincinnati Bengals' 2020 NFL draft analysis for every pick
The Bengals selected the new face of their franchise, QB Joe Burrow, who gives them needed excitement and fits their system.
2020 NFL draft prop bet tracker: Bets that cashed
The NFL draft? Yes, you can bet on that. Here is a running file of all of the notable prop bets that cashed in Round 1.
Peyton explains why this NFL draft provides a message of hope
Peyton Manning explains that while there are 32 different teams, this year we are united as one football family.
Jacob Phillips' NFL draft profile
Former LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips is tall and lean with good speed and explosive lower-body strength.
2020 NFL draft live updates: Pros and cons for every first-round pick
How did your team fare in the first round of the draft? Our NFL Nation reporters analyze each top pick and how each fits their new team.