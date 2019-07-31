Puig, still with Reds, ejected as part of big brawl

Yasiel Puig's short stay in Cincinnati ended with a bang Tuesday night.

Just as the Cleveland Indians and Reds agreed to a deal for Puig, the fiery outfielder was part of a benches-clearing brawl as Cincinnati took on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

Puig was still in the game as reports of the three-team trade -- part of which sent Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer to the Reds -- surfaced.

The brawl started in the top of the ninth inning.

Reds reliever Amir Garrett, who earlier in the frame had surrendered a home run, was removed with two outs. As the ball was taken from him, the tall left-hander charged at the Pirates dugout, motioning with his hands and throwing punches.

Both teams stormed onto the field, and an ugly brawl ensued.

Puig and Garrett were among those ejected.