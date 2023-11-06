Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Marlins hired Peter Bendix to run their baseball operations department, poaching him from the Tampa Bay Rays in hopes of replicating the consistent success of their northerly neighbors, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Bendix replaces Kim Ng, the former general manager who left the Marlins after ownership suggested it planned on hiring a president of baseball operations above her.

After joining the Rays as an intern in 2009, Bendix rose to general manager and his responsibilities in the organization covered a wide expanse, including baseball development and research and development.

The hire was first reported by The Athletic.

When Ng left the Marlins three weeks ago, Miami owner Bruce Sherman made clear to potential candidates that he wanted the team to operate like the Rays, whose success in drafting, player development and player acquisition has allowed them to thrive in an American League East with rivals who boast payrolls two and three times the size of Tampa Bay's.

Miami started the season with a payroll around $92 million, trumped by division rivals New York ($354 million), Philadelphia ($243 million), Atlanta ($203 million) and Washington ($101 million). Despite the lack of spending, the Marlins made a surprising run to the postseason this year, going 84-78 with a run differential of -57, the lowest ever for a playoff team.

Led by first-year manager Skip Schumaker, the favorite for National League Manager of the Year, Miami lost in the wild-card round to a Philadelphia team that made it to Game 7 of the NL Championship Series before losing to Arizona.

Bendix, 38, inherits a team rich in pitching but light on hitting. While the Marlins do have NL batting champion Luis Arraez and first baseman Josh Bell, who opted in to a $16.5 million contract for 2024, slugger Jorge Soler opted out of his deal and is now a free agent.