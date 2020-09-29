Every NFL team's record against the spread and more

Three weeks in, we now have the Packers and Seahawks as the only teams unbeaten against the spread, with five teams at 0-3 ATS. Across the NFL landscape, everything is even with favorites and dogs 16-16. Overs continue to hit and are now 29-19 through three weeks.
Here are the ATS records for all 32 teams, league and team trends, and over/under records for the 2020 season.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 3-0
What we know: The Bills are a Week 2 Ryan Fitzpatrick late TD away from being 3-0 ATS, and all three of their games have gone over the total.
New England Patriots
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 2-1
Miami Dolphins
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 1-2
New York Jets
ATS: 0-3
O/U: 2-1
What we know: The Jets are the only team in the NFL to lose all three games by double digits. They have failed to cover by an average of 10.3 points per game, second-worst in the NFL (Eagles).
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 0-3
What we know: Lamar Jackson and Ravens suffered their first regular-season loss in their past 13 games. Ravens are 10-3 to the number in those contests. All three games this season have hit the under.
Pittsburgh Steelers
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 2-1
Cincinnati Bengals
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 1-2
What we know: The Bengals covered for a second straight week, but failed to pick up their first win of the season.
Cleveland Browns
ATS: 1-2
O/U: 2-1
What we know: The Browns are over .500 for the first time since the 2014 season and earned their first cover of the season.
AFC South
Jacksonville Jaguars
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 2-1
Indianapolis Colts
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 1-2
What we know: The Colts enjoyed an easy cover vs. the Jets and now head to Chicago for a matchup with the undefeated Bears.
Tennessee Titans
ATS: 0-3
O/U: 2-1
What we know: The Titans have the rare 3-0 record without covering a spread, winning all three games with late FGs. ESPN Stats & Information tells us that Tennessee is the third team in the Super Bowl era ('69 Raiders, '79 Colts) to start 3-0, but be 0-3 ATS.
Houston Texans
ATS: 0-3
O/U: 3-0
What we know: Not an easy slate to begin the season with Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers. The Texans' 0-3 record isn't totally unexpected, but their 0-3 vs the spread might be.
AFC West
Los Angeles Chargers
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 0-3
What we know: The Chargers failed to cover for the first time this season, losing outright as a favorite vs. the Panthers. All three Chargers games have failed to reach the posted total.
Denver Broncos
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 1-2
Las Vegas Raiders
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 3-0
Kansas City Chiefs
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 1-2
What we know: The Chiefs won impressively as a 'dog on Monday night at the Ravens to improve to 2-1 on the season against the spread.
NFC East
Washington
ATS: 1-2
O/U: 2-1
New York Giants
ATS: 1-2
O/U: 1-2
What we know: We knew the Giants would struggle on offense without Saquon Barkley, but the defense let them down in a blowout loss to SF.
Dallas Cowboys
ATS: 0-3
O/U: 2-1
What we know: The Cowboys tried the comeback thing for the second straight week, but dropped a nail-biter to the Seahawks and fell to 0-3 ATS on the season.
Philadelphia Eagles
ATS: 0-3
O/U: 2-1
What we know: The Eagles join division-mate Cowboys at 0-3 ATS and have the worst spread differential in the league at -13.7.
NFC North
Green Bay Packers
ATS: 3-0
O/U: 3-0
What we know: The Packers and Seahawks are the lone unbeaten teams against the spread. The Packers are covering by an average of 11.5 points per game and now face the struggling Falcons on Monday Night Football.
Chicago Bears
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 2-1
Detroit Lions
ATS: 1-2
O/U: 2-1
Minnesota Vikings
ATS: 1-2
O/U: 3-0
What we know: The only silver lining is the Vikings got their first cover of the year. All three games have gone over the total as the defense continues to struggle.
NFC South
New Orleans Saints
ATS: 1-2
O/U: 3-0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 2-1
What we know: An easy cover vs. the Broncos moved the Buccaneers to 2-1 ATS on the season.
Atlanta Falcons
ATS: 1-2
O/U: 3-0
What we know: Another big lead, another lost lead for the Falcons. Buyer beware when laying points with Atlanta this season.
Carolina Panthers
ATS: 1-2
O/U: 2-1
What we know: The Panthers earned a win for new head coach Matt Rhule, covering for only the second time in their past 11 games.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 0-3
What we know: The Cardinals dropped their first game of season, but continued their trend of unders as all three have gone under this season.
Los Angeles Rams
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 2-1
Seattle Seahawks
ATS: 3-0
O/U: 3-0
What we know: Russell Wilson has led Seattle's high-powered offense to three covers and three easy overs.
San Francisco 49ers
ATS: 2-1
O/U: 2-1