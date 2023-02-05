2023 Super Bowl squares for your Chiefs-Eagles party

Are you hosting a Super Bowl party? Or going to one and looking for a fun way to watch and play along? The Super Bowl squares pool is one of the most popular games to play and we have you covered for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

All you have to do is print out this PDF and have everyone at your party pick a pre-determined number of squares. Then randomize the numbers 0-9 on the top and 0-9 on the left-hand side. Each square has a corresponding row and column number.

When each quarter of the Super Bowl ends, look to see if those two numbers match the end digits of each team's point total. An example: after the first quarter, if it is Chiefs 7, Eagles 3, then the player with the square that corresponds with 7 for the Chiefs and 3 for the Eagles is the winner.

The prizes come at the end of each quarter, and the final score. You don't have to be a fan of either team or even a football fan to play along. Pick the right square and match the end of quarter numbers and you win! Enjoy the Super Bowl!