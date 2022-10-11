LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams have placed left guard David Edwards on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Edwards left the Rams' 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and was evaluated for a concussion. He was placed in the concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks.

Prior to the Rams' Week 4 game on Monday night, Edwards told the team he "was a little bit foggy." He returned to play in Week 5 but left the game in the fourth quarter after a collision in the backfield.

Edwards was replaced in the game by Bobby Evans, who started at the position in Week 4. The Rams have started nine different offensive linemen this season.

The Rams also signed center Matt Skura to the active roster and waived running back Jake Funk.