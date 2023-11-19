Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel and New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott were ejected after a shoving match on the sideline following a touchdown late in the first half.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was tossed to the ground at the end of an 8-yard touchdown run; Washington's players did not appear to like how the play ended. Both Samuel and Flott were right behind the play and a shoving match ensued, causing officials to throw the flag. No punches had been thrown.

Flott has been working as New York's starting slot cornerback; he'll likely be replaced by Damay Holmes. Receiver Byron Pringle likely will replace Samuel, who entered the game third on the team with 38 receptions. He caught one pass for five yards in the first half.

With one minute, 30 seconds left in the half, Howell scrambled up the middle and was hit by three different defenders as he crossed the goal line. But, because there was uncertainty if Howell had actually scored, he kept running to the left. Safety Xavier McKinney pushed him out of bounds causing Howell to fall to the ground. Howell was evaluated for a concussion and returned on the ensuing series.

Washington lost backup defensive end Efe Obada earlier in the game to a leg injury. He was carted off the field in the first quarter.