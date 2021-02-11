Fantasy baseball: Draft strategy for points leagues

When fantasy baseball originally got started, it was long before things like the internet, streaming services ... and pretty much every current major-league player other than Albert Pujols. At the time, the only format in town was what we know now as rotisserie baseball, where imaginary teams made up of real MLB players were judged based on each individual athlete's performance in particular statistical categories. As we get ready for the 2021 season, roto-style leagues certainly still exist, but far more fantasy managers are taking part in points leagues. Sign up for free fantasy baseball Baseball is back, and so is fantasy! Get the gang back together, or start a new tradition.

The major difference between points leagues and traditional rotisserie formats is fairly obvious, as it's right there in the name. Instead of collecting those particular individual stats, like home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, ERA and WHIP, and then comparing those totals to that of other rosters to determine a league champion, each player's performance is translated into a single number.

Positive outcomes, like hits and runs scored for batters or strikeouts and wins for pitchers, will earn you points. Negative results, like strikeouts for hitters or runs allowed for pitchers, will deduct from your score. Add up all of your lineup's points through Sunday night's action and, if you have more points than your head-to-head opponent, you'll be declared the winner of that week's game.

Fantasy baseball rankings for 2021 points leagues

Fantasy baseball 2021: new features and frequently asked questions 2 Related

Now, while it's very easy to wrap your head around the "who wins each game" part of the equation, when it comes to "how do you win," things get a little more difficult. Generally speaking, the elite players in baseball are going to be the ones to covet in all formats. Nobody is going to blink an eye if you take Ronald Acuna Jr. or Fernando Tatis Jr. in the first round. Gerrit Cole and Jacob deGrom are almost certainly going to be among the first pitchers off the board. After the cream of the crop is gone, though, there are particular stats you need to pay attention to in order to tweak your rankings and see whose value is slightly better or slightly worse in a points format.

For hitters, BB/K is a key factor to consider. Since you get points for walks and lose them for strikeouts, any batter who can essentially make that "a wash" by having a BB/K as close to 1.00 as possible is going to see a value bump. Similarly, as that ratio approaches zero, the more of an albatross it becomes to a player's points-league value.

Standouts in this statistic last season included Kyle Seager (0.97), Aaron Hicks (1.08), Carlos Santana (1.09) and Tommy La Stella (2.25) -- tops in the league among qualified hitters. While there are many other factors that may keep La Stella from being drafted in roto formats, when it comes to points leagues, this one strong suit of the man about to join the fifth major-league team of his career makes him viable as a late-round flier.

At the other end of the spectrum, Javier Baez (0.09), Adalberto Mondesi (0.16) and Eloy Jimenez (0.21) were all among the bottom dozen players in BB/K in 2020. This is a big reason why Jimenez, for example, is ranked in the overall top 25 of Tristan H. Cockcroft's category-based rankings but just outside the top 50 of my points-league ranks. Power without patience is not a virtue.

On the pitching side of things, you simply reverse this metric. In order for a starting pitcher to merit a spot in your fantasy rotation, he should have a minimum K/BB rate of 3.00, and ideally you don't want to take any hurler lower than around 3.50 in this stat until those top-tier guys are all gone. If you're in a roto league where the collection of K's matters, Lance Lynn (3.56), Patrick Corbin (3.33) and Zack Wheeler (3.31) are not likely going to excite you enough to make you want to call their names in the first seven rounds. In points leagues, injury concerns aside, you very well might.

As for pitching staff construction as a whole, because saves is not a category, but merely something that can happen in a game to earn a reliever five points, you don't need to draft any closers at all if you don't want to. However, some people (myself included) like to go all-in on drafting one ace and then adding as many closers as possible to supplement their staff.

Why does this make sense? It's true that at the end of the season, the best starting pitchers tend to have the most overall points. On a weekly basis, though, if your ace is making only one start, a so-so outing may well only earn you around 8-12 points. There's a huge amount of variance, and one disastrous start can single-handedly cost you the week.

On the flipside, closers tend to get into games only when there are save opportunities. Additionally, the downside is limited, as inherited runners don't count against the reliever. Give up a bases-loaded single, and the damage is not nearly as severe as that of a starter who goes three innings and gives up three runs. If you were to get 2-3 save chances from 7-8 closers in a week, that's the potential for far more points than you're likely to get from a bevy of streaming SPs, which is why this strategy can work.

One final note about roster construction. You're required to start a catcher, which means you will, in fact, have to draft one. However, if you take a look at my points-league rankings, you will find only J.T. Realmuto in my top 150. Only six more currently sit in my top 250. Simply put, the position is atrocious for points leagues. Out of the 32 catchers who had at least 100 plate appearances last season, 21 of them had 23% K-rates or worse. As for walks, 18 of these 32 backstops had walk rates lower than 10%. There is no reason to waste a roster spot on a second catcher, and quite frankly, until you're forced to do so (with the exception of Realmuto), you can wait on selecting any catcher at all.

In any event, the best advice I can give you is to take part in as many mock drafts as you can prior to your league's big day. This is true if this is your first time playing in a points league or if you're a grizzled veteran. By participating in mocks, you can get a better feel for when players are, in general, being taken during drafts. If you frequently see that certain players you like are getting taken by other managers just before you were about to grab them, you're going to want to move that player up your board a bit in order to get them in your real draft. Similarly, if a sleeper you're considering is lasting well into Round 12, you're probably not going to have to reach for him with a pick in Round 8.