NFL draft tracker: Live updates on all first-round picks

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman debate whether North Dakota State QB Trey Lance has the most to prove in this year's draft class. (2:08)

The 2021 NFL draft begins tonight with Round 1 in Cleveland, Ohio at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App. Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 30, while Rounds 4 through 7 will be on May 1.

Everything you need to know for tonight's draft can be found on our NFL Draftcast page, including live updates on every first-round NFL draft pick as they happen. In addition to pick by pick analysis, you can see the latest NFL draft news, best available NFL draft picks, full pick lists by team, best NFL draft picks by position and projections for each pick. You can also sign up to play ESPN Draft Challenge, where you can compete for free for a chance to win $110K.

Full NFL draft analysis for all seven rounds can be found in Draftcast, including updated draft order for each round and trade information. Also, click here to sign up for NFL draft alerts in the ESPN App. Be sure to get ready for the draft with all of our newest prep content, including mock drafts and rankings from our analysts.

Live updates from the NFL draft in ESPN's Draftcast can be found here.