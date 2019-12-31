        <
        >

          Bears commit to Mitchell Trubisky as QB starter in 2020

          Bears' defense leads way in victory over Vikings (0:52)

          The Bears defense accounts for an interception and a safety in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings. (0:52)

          10:58 AM ET
          The Chicago Bears are committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback for next season, according to general manager Ryan Pace.

          Pace noted Tuesday, however, that the Bears have not decided whether to pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option for 2021.

          "Patience with a quarterback is hard, but a lot of things pay off if you're able to get through these tough times," Pace told reporters.

          Pace also announced that Trubisky might have to undergo left shoulder surgery this offseason. Trubisky played a good portion of the year with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

