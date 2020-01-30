The Cleveland Browns are hiring Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.

Van Pelt spent the past two seasons with the Bengals. Before that, he was an assistant with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. He was the Bills' interim offensive coordinator in 2009.

Van Pelt spent his two seasons in Cincinnati under two different head coaches. After Marvin Lewis and the Bengals parted ways after the 2018 season, he was retained by the offensive-minded Zac Taylor, who praised Van Pelt throughout the season.

"He is, in a sense, a veteran at the position," Taylor said in December.

Van Pelt played quarterback for 11 seasons in the NFL, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Bills.

In addition to his years coaching in the league, Van Pelt's time playing quarterback was considered a huge asset when it came to grooming inexperienced QBs.

He will coach under Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland's new head coach, who was the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator this season. Stefanski has not announced whether he will continue to call plays as a head coach.

The Athletic first reported the move.

