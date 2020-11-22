Browns return Eagles' Carson Wentz's 13th interception for touchdown

The Cleveland Browns came up with their second pick-six of the season, as linebacker Sione Takitaki intercepted a wildly errant swing pass from Philadelphia's Carson Wentz and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown, giving the Browns a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.

Wentz now has 13 interceptions; the last Eagles QB with that many through 10 games, according to ESPN Stats & Information, was Ron Jaworski, who had 17 in 1977.