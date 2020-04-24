The Los Angeles Rams have restructured quarterback Jared Goff's contract to save $7 million against the salary cap this season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The Rams converted some of Goff's $10 million base salary for 2020 into future bonuses, a source said. Before restructuring Goff's contract, the Rams were $6 million over the cap, according to ESPN's Roster Management System.

The Rams announced the signing of defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson to a two-year, $17 million deal, while outside linebacker Leonard Floyd inked a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

As they navigate a salary cap crunch, the Rams also must account for signing draft picks. They did not make a first-round selection when the NFL draft opened Thursday, but the team still has seven picks to make, including two selections in each the second and third rounds.

Earlier this month, Goff said he was "all for it" when asked about possibly restructuring the four-year, $134 million contract through 2024 that he signed prior to last season.

"I don't see why not," Goff said. "It doesn't change anything for me and it helps the team out."

The Rams signed several star players to record-breaking deals, including Goff, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and running back Todd Gurley, who was released last month. The Rams earlier this month also traded receiver Brandin Cooks, who they signed to a rich extension in 2018, to the Houston Texans.

The decisions to move on from Gurley and Cooks come with a significant price tag in 2020, as their deals combine for nearly $30 million in dead money charges.

The Rams also have several players entering the final season of their rookie contracts and who are looking for significant extensions, including star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, receiver Cooper Kupp and safety John Johnson III.