ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said he understood Ron Rivera's decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke as the starter, but he admitted he had to mentally weigh what it meant for his career.

Wentz was activated to start practicing Wednesday for the first time since fracturing his right ring finger in a 12-7 win at Chicago on Oct. 13. Washington (6-5) has gone 4-1 under Heinicke.

After Sunday's win at Houston, Rivera said he told the quarterbacks he was sticking with Heinicke. However, Wentz won't even be active Sunday vs. Atlanta (5-6) as he continues to recover from the injury. Rookie Sam Howell will back up Heinicke.

Wentz, whom Washington acquired from Indianapolis in the offseason, started throwing only two weeks ago. He said he was fine that Rivera was sticking with Heinicke.

"I get it," Wentz said. "It's part of the business. I understand where we are as a team. Obviously as a competitor you want to be out there; I'd be lying to you. You come to work, you want to play, it's what you sign up for.

"At the same time I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I've been happy to see him succeed and what he's been able to do. I'll do what I can to help and support him and be part of this and stay ready because this league is crazy and things happen."

Wentz said he started to play out different scenarios in his head, before telling himself to, "Shut up."

"I try not to play all those games in my head because you can drive yourself mad," he said. "You start to think big picture -- what's next year; you think of careers you think of all these things. I try to hone it back in and say just be present, be positive. Next week will take care of itself. I try not to play all those things in my head, just be ready for what comes."