The newly re-imagined XFL under a new ownership group, headed up by Dany Garcia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners, concluded its 2023 season on May 13. That has opened up opportunities for XFL players to sign with NFL teams, with players being allowed to sign NFL contracts starting Monday.

Although there are a couple differences between the two leagues, there were a handful of players from the 2020 version of the XFL who stuck around in the NFL, including Chicago Bears quarterback PJ Walker, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz.

Many top XFL players have also drawn interest from NFL teams and have been invited to camps, such as the XFL's leading wide receivers in Jachour Pearson and Hakeem Butler, as well as the XFL's top pass-rusher, Trent Harris.

Here's a running list of XFL players who have agreed to terms with NFL franchises:

Ben DiNucci, QB

Signed with: Denver Broncos

XFL team: Seattle Sea Dragons

DiNucci has agreed to sign with the Broncos following an outstanding season with the Sea Dragons. DiNucci was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played in three games, starting one, for the Cowboys before being waived in 2022. He was selected by the Sea Dragons in the opening phase of the 2023 XFL Draft.

DiNucci led the Sea Dragons to a 7-3 record and threw for 2,671 yards on 242-of-374 passing with 20 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Bryce Thompson, S

Signed with: Miami Dolphins

XFL team: Seattle Sea Dragons

Thompson went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft and signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints before being waived in 2022. He signed with the Sea Dragons for the 2023 season and had two interceptions and 34 total tackles.

Jacques Patrick, RB

Signed with: Denver Broncos

XFL team: San Antonio Brahmas

Patrick graduated from Florida State in 2018 and signed with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the 2020 version of the XFL. From there he participated on multiple NFL practice squads, including the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.

In Patrick's 2023 XFL season with the Brahmas he had 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Luq Barcoo, CB

Signed with: Pittsburgh Steelers

XFL team: San Antonio Brahmas

Barcoo went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft and was initially signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars before being waived in 2021. From there he was on and off NFL practice squads, including the Arizona Cardinals, 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

With the Brahmas, Barcoo had one interception and 31 total tackles.