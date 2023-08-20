Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp will return to practice this week, coach Sean McVay told reporters Sunday.

Kupp, 30, has been sidelined since leaving an Aug. 1 practice with a hamstring injury.

McVay also said defensive back Derion Kendrick, who also has been sidelined much of camp with a hamstring injury, will return to practice this week.

The Rams are set to visit the Broncos for a pair of joint practices Wednesday and Thursday before the teams conclude their preseason slate with a game Saturday in Denver.

Kupp, the MVP of Super Bowl LVI, missed the final eight games of 2022 with a high ankle sprain, finishing with 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

A year earlier, he won the NFL's triple crown of receiving, leading the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). He starred during the Rams' playoff run, culminating in two touchdown catches in the Super Bowl, including the winner with 1:25 to play.

The Rams open the preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 12, and Kupp again is expected to be Matthew Stafford's go-target.