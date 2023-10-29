Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders will work out wide receiver Curtis Samuel and his injured foot before deciding if the wide receiver can play in Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Samuel, who is listed as questionable, gives reason for optimism that he will be able to go, but the Commanders want to see how he feels ahead of the game.

Samuel missed one practice this week with the ailing foot but returned as a limited participant Thursday. He has 31 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns this season.