Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Given some time to reflect on what was statistically the worst performance of his young career, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy came away from Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens with some valuable lessons.

On Wednesday, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said the biggest issue for Purdy wasn't so much the turnovers themselves - Shanahan said repeatedly the first interception was a bad mistake and chalked the other three up to unfortunate bounces -- as how Purdy played after them.

"It's tough to play a lot of football after you have four picks, especially when you're down versus that type of defense," Shanahan said. "I think that was the best experience for him. How to feel that, to know what's happened, to know why it's happened, and still have to go out there and sling it around and play. I think that's the best experience you can get from that game."

Indeed, when Purdy met with Bay Area media on Thursday, he co-signed Shanahan's assessment and offered further insight into his mindset after throwing those career-high four interceptions, the last of which helped turn a four-point halftime deficit into an 18-point margin little more than three minutes into the third quarter.

Given that the Niners had never been in such a situation with Purdy under center, it was a new scenario for him to tackle. Even though there was still plenty of time on the clock, Purdy said he found himself internally struggling between trying to get back in the game with big plays but also worried about turning it over again.

"It's just not being in the right state of mind as a quarterback, having the aggressive trigger to make the throw the big play, but also shoot, you don't want to turn the ball over again," Purdy said. "It's a sucky state of mind to be in. But that's the learning experience of going back and just taking it and saying every play has a life of its own. You have to take it one play at a time and not try to win the game by a couple of big plays. And when I'm thinking like that, I just wasn't in the right state of mind towards the end when we're trying to get back into it. So that's the learning experience."

On multiple occasions against the Ravens, including the first interception, Purdy had a checkdown option and instead tried to squeeze a pass into a tight window to receiver Deebo Samuel.

But Purdy has also succeeded all season by striking the balance between knowing when to let it rip and taking the lay ups. It's why none of his teammates seem too concerned about Purdy's ability to bounce back this week against the Washington Commanders and beyond.

"I'm not going to tell Brock how to play that position," tight end George Kittle said. "I trust his instincts. He's done a great job so far in the last two seasons. He's done a great job his whole career, so however he wants to play the quarterback position, I'm OK with it."

Shanahan re-watched the game with Purdy on Tuesday and the two discussed where they could have been better. Shanahan and Purdy discussed why each turnover happened but Shanahan also told his quarterback that the tape showed a player having a rough game with normal coaching points like he would any other week.

Despite his struggles Monday night, Purdy still ranks first in the NFL in QBR (71.7) and yards per attempt (9.7) and second in touchdown passes (29) and passing yards (4,050). Likewise, the 49ers remain in control of their playoff positioning and can clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed as soon as this week with a win paired with losses by the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

"Watching the film was tough but it was good for me," Purdy said. "I had to learn it and I'm glad it happened now.

One thing that won't prevent Purdy from having the chance to bounce back against the Commanders is the left shoulder stinger he suffered in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss.

It was the second consecutive game in which Purdy left the game with that injury and he did not return against the Ravens with Sam Darnold finishing in his place. Purdy said Thursday he didn't believe there was any concern with the shoulder long term.

"It's been good," Purdy said. "It's got a lot of treatment done on it and everything sort of just worked out the soreness within whole shoulder area, trap area... I'll be good for this game."