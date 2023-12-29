Open Extended Reactions

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell's stay on the bench might be a short one. Jacoby Brissett, named the starter earlier in the week, was added to the injury report because of a hamstring injury suffered in practice.

Brissett is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Brissett reported tightness in his hamstring after meetings Thursday and received treatment on that night and again Friday.

If he can't play, then Howell will start -- four days after coach Ron Rivera said he was replacing him with Brissett.

Howell had been benched in each of the last two games, losses to the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets -- the Commanders (4-11) trailed by at least 20 points in each game. But, in both cases, Brissett rallied the team. He led touchdown drives on consecutive series vs. the Rams in a 28-20 loss; and against the Jets a week later Brissett led three touchdown drives in a row to take a 28-27 lead before losing on a last-minute field goal.

In two games, Brissett completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 224 yards three touchdowns and no interceptions. He wasn't sacked. He would become the ninth starting quarterback in Rivera's four seasons. Brissett has started 48 games in his eight-year career.

For the season Howell has thrown 19 touchdown passes but also an NFL-high 17 interceptions. He ranks 11th in total passing yards with 3,624.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, Washington will face a tough battle vs. the 49ers because of injuries. The Commanders will be without a handful of starters for Sunday's game, including starting offensive linemen in center Tyler Larsen (knee) and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. (calf). Two starting corners, Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) and Kendall Fuller (knee), also will be sidelined with injuries.