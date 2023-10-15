Open Extended Reactions

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane is likely to be activated from injured reserve as soon as he is eligible to return, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Achane is expected to miss the minimum four games and return after the Dolphins' bye for their Week 11 game against the Raiders, the source told Schefter.

Achane enters Sunday as the NFL's second-leading rusher with 460 yards on just 38 carries. He was placed on IR on Wednesday with a knee injury, although Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged the roster move was not a "black and white" decision.

With Achane sidelined, the Dolphins (4-1) are expected to lean on Raheem Mostert as their lead running back Sunday against the winless Panthers, with Salvon Ahmed providing depth.

The Dolphins opened the window last week for Jeff Wilson Jr. to return from IR, but the veteran running back will not play against Carolina.

After their home game Sunday against the Panthers, the Dolphins will play the Eagles, Patriots and Chiefs before their Week 10 bye.