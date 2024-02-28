Mel Kiper Jr. discusses the possibility of the Bears trading the first pick of the NFL draft or trading QB Justin Fields. (2:18)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams deeply admires Michael Jordan and Walter Payton, loves deep-dish pizza and told ESPN he would be "excited" if the Chicago Bears take him No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

Entering the NFL combine, Williams is the favorite to be the top pick in April. In his first public comments since declaring for the draft in January, Williams spoke in depth about the Bears, unveiled his combine plan and reflected on a journey to the NFL that is nearing a culmination.

"This is what I've been preparing for my whole life," Williams told ESPN by phone Tuesday. "Since I was 10 or 11, this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. At that age until now, it basically feels like your whole life.

"I'm excited. I'm ready to get back on a football team around my teammates and my brothers -- my new brothers now."

Where those new teammates are located remains one of the most intriguing questions surrounding the draft.

Williams spent much of the interview with ESPN discussing the Bears, whom he has long been linked to given they hold the No. 1 pick.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," he said. "If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited."

Williams pushed back on any notion that he would request a trade or wants to play elsewhere.

"I'm not pushing any agenda," Williams said. "At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I'm not pushing an agenda of, 'Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don't want to go.' I'm excited for whatever comes."

Williams said he is eager for his "first date" with Chicago, with a meeting planned in Indianapolis this week, and stressed the importance of the first impression.

He said he was intrigued to hear about the Bears' plans and learn what the organization is like and the vision moving forward. Chicago hasn't won a playoff game since 2010 and has just two winning seasons since.

"Just the constant growth and change, that's important whether you are a quarterback or wide receiver or a general manager or an owner or an organization," Williams said of what he's looking for. "Just a healthy situation -- in the facility, with the players -- and just a place that really wants to win."