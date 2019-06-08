COO Demoff: Rams won't rush Goff extension

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams intend to extend the contract of quarterback Jared Goff.

But they won't be rushed into a deal just because the Philadelphia Eagles opted to sign quarterback Carson Wentz, who was selected second behind Goff in the 2016 NFL draft. Wentz this week agreed to a four-year, $128 million extension with Philly, with an NFL-record $107.9 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I don't want this to sound hollow, but I don't think it affects our conversations that much," Kevin Demoff, the Rams' chief operating officer and executive vice president of football operations, said Friday. "It's been reported for a few months that the Eagles and Carson were talking about a contract. We were well aware of that, and they seem to be on a different timetable."

Demoff would not provide a timetable for Goff's extension but said the organization wants to "get through the offseason" and evaluate the team before looking at contract extensions. Cornerback Marcus Peters and linebacker Cory Littleton are among several players seeking extensions.

"I think the numbers would be tough, quite frankly," Demoff said when asked if Goff's deal could be completed before the season.

The Rams are tight on salary-cap space following extensions last offseason for receiver Brandin Cooks and right tackle Rob Havenstein and record-breaking deals for running back Todd Gurley, who signed a four-year, $60 million extension, with $45 million guaranteed, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who signed a six-year, $135 million deal, with $87 million guaranteed.

Goff, 24, is set to earn $4.3 million this season and $22.8 million in 2020.

Demoff emphasized coach Sean McVay's and general manager Les Snead's commitment to Goff, who last season led the Rams to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2001 season and has twice been named a Pro Bowl player.

"I think you've heard Sean and Les say throughout the offseason he's an important piece of what we do, he's an important piece of our future," Demoff said. "And I don't think the timing of when we sign Jared or begin those talks is reflective of how we value him."

Goff is 24-14 as a starter and 24-7 in McVay's two seasons as coach. He has passed for 9,581 yards and 65 touchdowns, with 26 interceptions, and has led the Rams to back-to-back division titles and an NFC Conference championship.